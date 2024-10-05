 Skip to main content
Hoopla offers a library of Joker and Harley Quinn comics timed to ‘Folie à Deux’

By
Joker and Harley Quinn Comic Book Art.
Hoopla

One of the most anticipated releases of the fall, Joker: Folie à Deux is being met with a somewhat cooler reception than the first film. If you’re looking for great content about Joker and Harley Quinn, though, the movie theater is not the only place you can find it.

Timed to the movie’s release, Hoopla, an online reading service that partners with local libraries, has announced that they have a collection of comics and other media related to the superhero spin-off. In fact, they have an entire Joker collection that features Joker and Harley Quinn comics, as well as the soundtracks to both films and Harlequin, Lady Gaga’s new album which was released to tie in with the film. The collection also includes Hoopla’s exclusive collection of DC Manga, including Joker: One Operation Joker. In total, the collection includes more than 50 comic books and albums to explore.

All you need to access Hoopla’s collection is a library card that they can verify online. The service’s convenience comes in part from the fact that you don’t even have to leave your home to take advantage of it.

While the Joker offerings are likely going to be a major draw in the days ahead, Hoopla also has offerings like the soundtrack from The Batman as well as plenty of e-books and audiobooks that you can peruse at your leisure. Joker and Harley Quinn are two characters with a long history both together and separately, and Hoopla has much of that history available on their service.

