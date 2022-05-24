Netflix unleashes an action-packed trailer for The Gray Man

There’s no shortage of blockbuster films headed to theaters this summer, but Netflix is placing a big bet of its own with The Gray Man. This spy action thriller may be the most expensive Netflix original movie to date. And while not everyone has read Mark Greaney’s novel The Gray Man, the adaptation has already attracted considerable attention because it is being helmed by the Russo brothers (Avengers: Endgame) and features an amazing cast. Now, the first trailer has arrived and it looks like a wild ride worthy of any action flick that came before it.

Ryan Gosling stars as Court Gentry, an elite CIA black ops mercenary who is a legend in his field. Unfortunately for Court, that doesn’t mean he isn’t expendable. When the CIA decides to silence him, it sends Lloyd Hansen (Chris Evans), a black ops operative whose skills may surpass Court’s, to do the job. And if Lloyd can’t kill Court by himself, then he will simply put a massive bounty on his head to ensure that someone finishes the job.

Here’s the official synopsis for the film, courtesy of Netflix:

“The Gray Man is CIA operative Court Gentry (Ryan Gosling), aka,Sierra Six. Plucked from a federal penitentiary and recruited by his handler, Donald Fitzroy (Billy Bob Thornton), Gentry was once a highly-skilled, Agency-sanctioned merchant of death. But now the tables have turned and Six is the target, hunted across the globe by Lloyd Hansen (Chris Evans), a former cohort at the CIA who will stop at nothing to take him out. Agent Dani Miranda (Ana de Armas) has his back. He’ll need it.”

Jessica Henwick also stars in the film alongside Regé-Jean Page, Wagner Moura, Julia Butters, Dhanush, and Alfre Woodard.

Anthony Russo and Joe Russo directed The Gray Man from a script by Joe Russo, Christopher Markus, and Stephen McFeely. Netflix will give The Gray Man a limited theatrical release on July 15, before it makes it streaming debut on July 22.

