 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

MCU star Jeremy Renner returns in first trailer for Mayor of Kingstown season 3

Blair Marnell
By
Jeremy Renner in Mayor of Kingston season 3.
Paramount+

On January 1, 2023, Jeremy Renner was badly wounded when his snowplow crushed him. Renner’s injuries, including almost 40 broken bones, were so severe that it was miraculous he survived, much less recovered. But now, 16 months later, Renner’s comeback begins in the first trailer for the third season of his Paramount+ original series, Mayor of Kingstown.

It’s unclear if the show plans to explain any physical limitations that Renner’s character, Mike McLusky, may have after Renner’s real-life accident. Yet there are a few scenes in the trailer where Mike appears to be getting into some fights. But the real battles ahead are the ones that not even Mike can win with his fists.

Mayor of Kingstown | Season 3 Official Trailer | Paramount+

Mike isn’t actually the elected mayor of Kingstown, but he is the defacto leader who can bring together factions from both sides of the law and find some way to resolve their issues. However, that’s the kind of power that only matters when everyone is playing by the same set of rules.

Recommended Videos

The Russian mob never agreed to those terms, and they’re the new faction that’s setting up shop in Kingstown. The Russians are also announcing their presence by setting off massive explosions around town, almost as if they’re daring anyone to challenge them.

Related

With the Russians comes a more personal threat from Mike’s past in prison. But if we’ve learned anything from the first two seasons, it’s that Mike isn’t afraid of getting his hands dirty if he has to. The smart money will always be on Mike coming out on top in a fight.

Mayor of Kingstown season 3 will premiere on Paramount+ on June 2.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell has been an entertainment journalist for over 15 years. His bylines have appeared in Wizard Magazine, Geek…
The Mandalorian season 3 episode 2’s legendary Star Wars beast, explained
the mandalorian season 3 episode 2 mythosaur explained a ray of light shines on an old helmet in

Warning: This article contains major spoilers for The Mandalorian season 3 episode 2, The Mines of Mandalore.

Coming off its lackluster season 3 premiere, The Mandalorian has returned with an episode that helps put the Disney+ series back on track. The episode, titled The Mines of Mandalore, sends Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and Grogu to the surface of its eponymous, destroyed planet. His journey to the planet’s living waters takes a dangerous turn, however, when he is captured by a malevolent alien lurking deep beneath Mandalore’s surface.

Read more
Where to watch Mayor of Kingstown season 2
where to watch mayor of kingstown season 2 jeremy renner

The Taylor Sheridan universe continues to dominate the landscape of television. When one show goes on hiatus, another one begins its run. As Yellowstone takes a midseason break, Mayor of Kingstown returns for its second season.

Mayor of Kingstown is a crime thriller that stars Jeremy Renner as Mike McLusky, a member of a powerful family in Kingstown, Michigan, that serves as the power broker within the incarceration business. According to the official synopsis, Mayor of Kingstown tackles themes of "systemic racism, corruption, and inequality" as the series "provides a stark look at their attempt to bring order and justice to a town that has neither."
Where to watch Mayor of Kingstown season 2

Read more
The witches return in first teaser trailer for Hocus Pocus 2
The Sanderson sisters smiling while at a fair in Hocus Pocus 2.

Nearly three decades ago, Disney released the original Hocus Pocus into theaters with Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy, and Sarah Jessica Parker as the Sanderson sisters, an evil trio of witches from the 17th century. Next year would have been the 30th anniversary, but the Sandersons simply couldn't wait another year before making their big comeback on Disney+. Now, Disney has released the first teaser trailer for the long-awaited sequel, Hocus Pocus 2.

Midler is reprising her role as Winnie Sanderson, alongside Najimy as Mary Sanderson and Sarah Jessica Parker as Sarah Sanderson. The sisters were vanquished and seemingly killed in the original Hocus Pocus. But they've never let death stop them before. The trailer also introduces the teenagers who accidentally bring the Sandersons back to life: Becca (Whitney Peak) and Cassie (Lilia Buckingham). These wannabe Wiccans are messing with powers beyond their control. And they will have to team up with their friend and fellow student, Izzy (Belissa Escobedo), to stop the Sandersons' new reign of terror.

Read more