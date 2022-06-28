 Skip to main content
The witches return in first teaser trailer for Hocus Pocus 2

Blair Marnell
By

Nearly three decades ago, Disney released the original Hocus Pocus into theaters with Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy, and Sarah Jessica Parker as the Sanderson sisters, an evil trio of witches from the 17th century. Next year would have been the 30th anniversary, but the Sandersons simply couldn’t wait another year before making their big comeback on Disney+. Now, Disney has released the first teaser trailer for the long-awaited sequel, Hocus Pocus 2.

Midler is reprising her role as Winnie Sanderson, alongside Najimy as Mary Sanderson and Sarah Jessica Parker as Sarah Sanderson. The sisters were vanquished and seemingly killed in the original Hocus Pocus. But they’ve never let death stop them before. The trailer also introduces the teenagers who accidentally bring the Sandersons back to life: Becca (Whitney Peak) and Cassie (Lilia Buckingham). These wannabe Wiccans are messing with powers beyond their control. And they will have to team up with their friend and fellow student, Izzy (Belissa Escobedo), to stop the Sandersons’ new reign of terror.

Here’s the official synopsis from Disney+:

“It’s been 29 years since someone lit the Black Flame Candle and resurrected the 17th-century sisters, and they are looking for revenge. Now it is up to three high-school students to stop the ravenous witches from wreaking a new kind of havoc on Salem before dawn on All Hallow’s Eve.”

The cast of Hocus Pocus 2.

Taylor Paige Henderson, Juju Brene, and Nina Kitchen are portraying the young Winnie, Sarah, and Mary, respectively. Doug Jones also stars as Winnie’s ex-boyfriend, Billy Butcherson, who lives again in the present as an undead zombie. Tony Hale will play Jefry Traske, the mayor of Salem, while Hannah Waddingham will portray a mysterious witch. But it’s unclear whose side Waddingham’s character will land on.

Anne Fletcher directed the sequel from a script by Jen D’Angelo. Hocus Pocus 2 will premiere on Disney+ on September 30.

