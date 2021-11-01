Hocus Pocus 2 starts filming with original cast for Disney+

After nearly three decades, the Sanderson sisters are returning to Salem next year in Hocus Pocus 2. Walt Disney Pictures announced today that Hocus Pocus 2 is now filming in Rhode Island.

Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy headlined the original Hocus Pocus film in 1993, playing Winifred “Winnie” Sanderson, Sarah Sanderson, and Mary Sanderson respectively. All three of the leads are reprising their roles for the sequel, which will be a Disney+ original film.

As established in Hocus Pocus, the Sandersons were a trio of evil witches who were executed in the late 17th century for using dark magic to extend their lives. Unfortunately, their spells came at the cost of children’s lives. To cheat death, the Sanderson sisters created a curse that would resurrect them if their black candle was reignited by a virgin. Max Dennison (Omri Katz) was the poor soul who accidentally released the witches in 1993. But he and his friends were able to vanquish the Sanderson sisters once again.

This time, the responsibility of stopping the Sanderson sisters will fall upon three young women: Becca (Whitney Peak), Cassie (Lilia Buckingham), and Izzy (Belissa Escobedo). Presumably, this also means that the trio was responsible for lighting the black candle again. Peak’s previous credits include Gossip Girl and Molly’s Game, while Buckingham has appeared in Dirt and Crown Lake. Escobedo’s credits include two episodes of American Horror Stories and a leading role in The Baker and the Beauty.

While the first Hocus Pocus was helmed by Kenny Ortega, Anne Fletcher will step into the director’s chair for the sequel. Fletcher has previously directed Step Up, 27 Dresses, and The Proposal. (2009). Jen D’Angelo wrote the script for the new film.

“I am beyond thrilled to be involved in the sequel to a film that is as beloved as Hocus Pocus,” Fletcher said in a statement. “Fans around the world have embraced these characters and have made this film a Halloween tradition whose popularity continues to grow, and how lucky am I to be back at Disney with these three extraordinarily talented ladies in the iconic roles they created, as well as our fabulous new additions to the cast?”

Ted Lasso Emmy winner Hannah Waddingham will also co-star in Hocus Pocus 2, alongside Tony Hale and Sam Richardson of Veep, Juju Brener, Froy Gutierrez, Taylor Paige Henderson, and Nina Kitchen. Doug Jones is reprising his role from the first film as Billy Butcherson.

Hocus Pocus 2 will debut on Disney+ in fall 2022.

