Star Wars: Visions Volume 2 coming to Disney+ in May

Disney and Lucasfilm have announced that Star Wars: Visions Volume 2 will premiere on May 4 on Disney+. May 4 is Star Wars Day, which is known for the catchphrase, “May the 4th be with you.”

Star Wars: Visions is an animated anthology series that includes short films set in or inspired by the Star Wars universe. These films can exist outside of the Star Wars canon, but they still capture the themes and emotions of the Lucasfilm franchise. The series offers a global perspective on Star Wars, as Volume 2 will consist of nine short films from nine studios from around the world. Lucasfilm also revealed that each short film features unique animation styles.

Disney and Lucasfilm released titles, directors, studios, and countries for each short film.

Sith – Rodrigo Blaas, El Guiri (Spain)

Screecher’s Reach – Paul Young, Cartoon Saloon (Ireland)

In the Stars – Gabriel Osorio, Punkrobot (Chile)

I Am Your Mother – Magdalena Osinska, Aardman (U.K.)

Journey to the Dark Head – Hyeong Geun Park, Studio Mir (South Korea)

The Spy Dancer – Julien Chheng, Studio La Cachette (France)

The Bandits of Golak – Ishan Shukla, 88 Pictures (India)

Aau’s Song – Nadia Darries & Daniel Clarke, Triggerfish (Japan)

The Pit – LeAndre Thomas and Justin Ridge, D’art Shtajio/Lucasfilm (South Africa). Lucasfilm Ltd. (United States) collaborated on this short as well.

Volume 1 premiered on September 21, 2021, and consisted of nine animated short films from seven Japanese studios. James Waugh (The Lego Star Wars Holiday Special) will executive produce Star Wars: Visions Volume 2 alongside Jacqui Lopez (Willow: Behind the Magic) and Josh Rimes (Star Wars: The Bad Batch). Waugh explained how Visions opens up “new ways” to tell a Star Wars adventure.

“With Volume 1, the imaginative minds of Japan’s anime industry were on full display,” Waugh said. “With Volume 2, we expanded our canvas to take audiences on a global tour of some of the most talented creators from around the world. We’re so proud to be able to reveal the lineup of studios we’ve assembled. Every short is incredible, full of heart, scope, imagination, and the values that make stories distinctly Star Wars — all while opening up bold new ways of seeing what a Star Wars story can be.”

Star Wars: Visions Volume 2 premieres May 4 on Disney+.

