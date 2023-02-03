 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Movies & TV
  3. News

Star Wars: Visions Volume 2 coming to Disney+ in May

Dan Girolamo
By

Disney and Lucasfilm have announced that Star Wars: Visions Volume 2 will premiere on May 4 on Disney+. May 4 is Star Wars Day, which is known for the catchphrase, “May the 4th be with you.”

Star Wars: Visions is an animated anthology series that includes short films set in or inspired by the Star Wars universe. These films can exist outside of the Star Wars canon, but they still capture the themes and emotions of the Lucasfilm franchise. The series offers a global perspective on Star Wars, as Volume 2 will consist of nine short films from nine studios from around the world. Lucasfilm also revealed that each short film features unique animation styles.

Star Wars: Visions Volume 2 starts streaming May 4 on Disney+ , featuring nine new animated shorts from nine studios from across the globe. https://t.co/41wgwbyqrO pic.twitter.com/WYsP4Eu3eA

&mdash; Star Wars | #TheBadBatch now streaming on Disney+ (@starwars) February 2, 2023

Disney and Lucasfilm released titles, directors, studios, and countries for each short film.

  • Sith – Rodrigo Blaas, El Guiri (Spain)
  • Screecher’s Reach – Paul Young, Cartoon Saloon (Ireland)
  • In the Stars – Gabriel Osorio, Punkrobot (Chile)
  • I Am Your Mother – Magdalena Osinska, Aardman (U.K.)
  • Journey to the Dark Head – Hyeong Geun Park, Studio Mir (South Korea)
  • The Spy Dancer – Julien Chheng, Studio La Cachette (France)
  • The Bandits of Golak – Ishan Shukla, 88 Pictures (India)
  • Aau’s Song – Nadia Darries & Daniel Clarke, Triggerfish (Japan)
  • The Pit – LeAndre Thomas and Justin Ridge, D’art Shtajio/Lucasfilm (South Africa). Lucasfilm Ltd. (United States) collaborated on this short as well.

Volume 1 premiered on September 21, 2021, and consisted of nine animated short films from seven Japanese studios. James Waugh (The Lego Star Wars Holiday Special) will executive produce Star Wars: Visions Volume 2 alongside Jacqui Lopez (Willow: Behind the Magic) and Josh Rimes (Star Wars: The Bad Batch). Waugh explained how Visions opens up “new ways” to tell a Star Wars adventure.

Logo for Star Wars Visions.

“With Volume 1, the imaginative minds of Japan’s anime industry were on full display,” Waugh said. “With Volume 2, we expanded our canvas to take audiences on a global tour of some of the most talented creators from around the world. We’re so proud to be able to reveal the lineup of studios we’ve assembled. Every short is incredible, full of heart, scope, imagination, and the values that make stories distinctly Star Wars — all while opening up bold new ways of seeing what a Star Wars story can be.”

Star Wars: Visions Volume 2 premieres May 4 on Disney+.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Beyond The Bad Batch: what’s next for Star Wars animated shows
The members of Clone Force 99 in promo art for Star Wars: The Bad Batch season 2.
Star Wars: what we’d like to see in Andor season 2
Andor promo poster featuring the leading man and some of his supporting cast.
5 video games to play after you’ve watched the Star Wars show Andor
video games to play after andor star wars disney plus squadrons
Star Wars’ distant past has potential for Game of Thrones-like drama
A collage of characters in Star Wars: The Old Republic promo art.
What’s new on HBO and HBO Max and what’s leaving in February
Olivia Colman stands in a ticket booth in Empire of Light.
The best documentaries on Netflix right now
Still of Robert Downey Sr. and Jr. together in the documentary Sr.
What’s new on Amazon Prime Video in February 2023
Oralando Bloom and Cara Delevigne in period clothing in a scene from Carnival Row.
The best MCU shows, ranked
Paul Bettany and Elizabeth Olsen in a scene from WandaVision.
Maybe I Do director Michael Jacobs on working with Diane Keaton and Richard Gere
Four adults stand in a kitchen in Maybe I Do.
What’s new on Peacock in February 2023
Will in his high school uniform, a female in the background, in a scene from Bel-Air season 2.
The Batman Part II, Superman: Legacy headline new DC film and TV slate
Robert Pattinson in The Batman.
Everything leaving Hulu in February 2023
Batman brooding over a wreckage in The Dark Knight.
Is there a Sling TV free trial? Here’s what you need to know
Sling TV logo on Apple TV.