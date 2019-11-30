Star Wars

The Star Wars franchise is one of sci-fi’s most iconic sagas, chronicling the adventures of several generations of colorful heroes and villains in a galaxy far, far away. From its humble beginnings in 1977’s surprise hit Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope through countless prequels, sequels, and spin-off projects in television, film, literature, and games, the franchise changed Hollywood and sci-fi forever. Disney acquired Lucasfilm and the Star Wars franchise in 2012, and the franchise has since expanded into myriad projects in development across TV, film, and other media, including the new Disney+ streaming service.

Star Wars: Episode IX — The Rise of Skywalker: Everything we know so far

Star Wars: Episode IX — The Rise of Skywalker's trailers and plot details have arrived. Here's everything we know about the movie, which premieres December 20, 2019.
Porsche joins forces with Lucasfilm to design a Star Wars spacecraft

Porsche sports cars are pretty fast, but how about one with hyperdrive? Porsche teamed up with Lucasfilm to design a starship for a galaxy, far, far away. It combines the look of other Star Wars ships with some Porsche design DNA.
The Mandalorian: Easter eggs and episode 6’s secrets explained

Fortnite has an exclusive Star Wars scene premiere. Here’s how to watch it

The Mandalorian: Easter eggs and episode 5’s secrets explained

Samsung’s Star Wars edition Galaxy Note 10 Plus is no longer far, far away

What’s new on Disney+

The Mandalorian: Everything we know about the Disney+ Star Wars series

Save on Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and Call of Duty with Black Friday deals

How The Mandalorian could unravel The Rise of Skywalker’s biggest mysteries

Werner Herzog's villainous ex-Imperial's plans for The Mandalorian's Baby Yoda could be the key to unraveling Emperor Palpatine's return and Star Wars: Episode IX — The Rise of Skywalker's other secrets.

The Mandalorian: Easter eggs and episode 4’s secrets explained

Conquer a galaxy far, far away with the 10 best Star Wars games of all time

You’ll believe stormtroopers can fly in new Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker clip

Could Rey go dark in Star Wars Episode 9?

Disney+: Everything you need to know about the new streaming service

The Mandalorian: Easter eggs and episode 3’s secrets explained

Star Wars gifts for everyone on your shopping list

Disney+ Review: Clunky, buggy, and you’ll want it anyway

Pick these skills to dominate in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

How to buy tickets for Star Wars: Episode IX — The Rise of Skywalker today

Garmin’s high-tech Star Wars smartwatches definitely aren’t from a long time ago

The Obi-Wan Kenobi TV show on Disney+: Everything we know

Why Marvel’s Kevin Feige is the perfect steward for Star Wars’ future

New Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order trailer looks the part, but is that enough?

Marvel’s Kevin Feige is working on a new Star Wars movie for Disney

TSA bans Disney’s bomb-shaped Star Wars Coca-Cola bottles from all flights

This Rise of Skywalker theory explains why Rey could go dark

A preview of The Rise of Skywalker has fans worried about the fate of Rey, Daisy Ridley's character in the franchise. This dark theory is one you may not want to believe.
Could Rey go dark in Star Wars Episode 9?

Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker footage hints at a dark future for the last Jedi

The Mandalorian trailer teases a grimy Western set in the Star Wars Universe

Disney’s D23 Expo: Marvel panels, full schedule, and how to watch online

Five awesome storylines the new Obi-Wan series on Disney+ needs to explore

Netflix locks down the Game of Thrones showrunners, but what about Star Wars?

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order: Everything we know

How a former ILM designer now creates in 3D with just a laptop

Knights of the Old Republic: Can Star Wars make a watchable video game movie?

Game of Thrones creators’ Star Wars trilogy will follow Rise of Skywalker

Three more Star Wars films receive a release date, Avatar gets a delay

How big screens and small explosions shaped the VFX of Solo: A Star Wars Story

New Star Wars movies will not premiere on Disney’s upcoming streaming service

Disney reveals epic first picture from Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge attraction

The Empire strikes your wallet with a $250 Star Wars keyboard

Columbia’s latest Star Wars jacket will keep you as warm as a Wookiee

May the force cook with you: New slow cooker sports Star Wars figures

Lucasfilm scraps plans for stand-alone star Wars movie about Boba Fett

Deepfake A.I. puts a young Harrison Ford into ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’

‘Star Wars: Jedi Challenges’ review

‘Star Wars: Episode IX’ casting news sheds light on Carrie Fisher’s role

‘The Last Jedi’ director responds to fan campaign to remake the movie

This guy beamed Alexa into the head of L3-37 from ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’

‘Jedi Fallen Order’ will take gamers to the Star Wars universe in late 2019

Here’s what a MacGuffin is, and 15 killer examples that made movies memorable

Section of the Death Star from ‘A New Hope’ takes a proton torpedo at auction

‘Solo’ includes a shout-out to one of the worst Star Wars games ever made

May the forks be with you when you use the Millennium Falcon Waffle Maker

