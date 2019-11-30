The Star Wars franchise is one of sci-fi’s most iconic sagas, chronicling the adventures of several generations of colorful heroes and villains in a galaxy far, far away. From its humble beginnings in 1977’s surprise hit Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope through countless prequels, sequels, and spin-off projects in television, film, literature, and games, the franchise changed Hollywood and sci-fi forever. Disney acquired Lucasfilm and the Star Wars franchise in 2012, and the franchise has since expanded into myriad projects in development across TV, film, and other media, including the new Disney+ streaming service.

