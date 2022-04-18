The Lego video games have always aimed to appeal to a wide audience. The colorful, blocky characters will bring in younger kids, while older gamers will be drawn to reliving some of their favorite childhood films in a new way. The gameplay has always been fairly simple, with easy combat and light puzzle solving, but always an enjoyable time running through a comedic take on some of the biggest film franchises of all time, especially with a friend or family member along for the ride. Each of the many Lego games has been sure to include co-op so that the experience can be shared among players.

Difficulty Easy Duration 5 minutes

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is the newest release in the franchise, and by far the biggest. This bundle not only includes the two prior trilogies of games released based on the original film trilogy and the prequels, but now also the completed sequel trilogy for a total of nine films' worth of content. Whether reliving the experience, or exposing someone to the galaxy far, far away for the first time, this interactive and friendly package is the perfect way to experience this massive franchise. But co-op is a little odd to get going at first, though quite simple once you know how to activate it. Here's a full guide on how to start a co-op game in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

See more

How to play co-op in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Unlike some other games, Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga doesn't let you choose to play co-op via a menu option before you begin. This can lead to some confusion as to how you can play co-op, or if it's even an option. Here's a step by step guide on letting you and your partner begin a new journey in the Star Wars universe.

Step 1: Go to the Episode Select screen. Here you will be able to pick which of the three trilogies of films you want to start playing, either at Episode I, IV, or VII. Pick whichever one you like and begin the game.

Step 2: Once the introduction cinematic is finished and you can start playing, have the second player press Start on their controller.

Step 3: The game will automatically split the screen, and the second player will immediately join you in your game.

Step 4: Play for as long, or as little, as you like! The second player can even hit Start a second time and select Drop Out from the menu to instantly go back to a single-player game. You can only play with a maximum of two players, though.

Can you play co-op online?

The sad answer is no, Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga does not support any online multiplayer, meaning you have to be in the same house, and have two controllers, to properly play in co-op. No Lego title has had online co-op before, so it's a shame that this newest, and most ambitious, game doesn't allow for people to join up against the Sith from different locations.

Editors' Recommendations