How to make a Copper Golem in Minecraft

By
A copper golem and copper chest in Minecraft.
Mojang

If you've been a big Minecraft fan, you might recall an old mob that was nominated to come to the game years ago, but didn't quite make it. As of Fall 2025, that Copper Golem finally gets its chance to shine in the game. This is a very different creature from the Iron Golem, both in function and how you make it. These cute little helpers are the most exciting new way to use copper, but you need to know how to make them. This isn't a recipe you will be making on your Crafting Table, so I will show you all the steps necessary to make your own Copper Golem in Minecraft.

Difficulty

Easy

Duration

10 minutes

What You Need

  • Copper Block

  • Carved Pumpkin

Copper blocks and a carved pumpkin in Minecraft.
Mojang

How to make a Copper Golem

Making a Copper Golem is perhaps the easiest of all the golems in Minecraft. Based on the name, you probably already know you will need copper -- a block to be specific -- plus one carved pumpkin. Here's how to bring one to life.

Step 1: Place any copper block on the ground.

Step 2: Take a carved pumpkin or Jack o'lantern and place it on top for its head.

Step 3: The Copper Golem will spring to life.

Copper Golems won't fight for you, but they do serve a purpose to keep around your base. They can help you sort your items by collecting items you leave in copper chests and moving them to regular ones. A cool little touch is that they also oxidize over time, turning from a pure copper color into a more blue-ish hue. That is a purely cosmetic change, however, and they won't work any different as time goes on.

Copper Golems aren't the only new use for copper. I mentioned copper chests, which Copper Golems can interact with, plus copper weapons, tools, and armor to craft as a new equipment tier that is just above stone-quality.

