How to unlock Duchess and Revenant classes in Elden Ring: Nightreign

By
The duchess turning invisible in Elden Ring: Nightreign.
FromSoftware

As a multiplayer spinoff, Elden Ring: Nightreign changes up the formula from the original game in some major ways. Besides the shifting world and focus on playing with friends, the biggest change is that you no longer make your own unique character. Now, you will choose from a selection of classes to embody on any given run that each have their own skills, attributes, and starting gear. Six are available from the start, but the Duchess and Revenant are locked. These are two of the more unique options in Elden Ring: Nightreign and should be your priority to make sure you can have the best team composition. Here's how to unlock each class.

Difficulty

Moderate

Duration

1 hour

What You Need

  • Get the Old Pocketwatch

  • Purchase the Besmnirched Frame

The Duchess class in Elden Ring: Nightreign.
FromSoftware

How to unlock the Duchess class

Of the two locked classes in Elden Ring: Nightreign, you have to unlock the Duchess first. Thankfully, you almost can't avoid performing most of the required steps, but there are a few obtuse moments we can guide you through.

Step 1: Beat the first Nightlord boss while doing the Tricephalos Expedition. This is the default expedition that you will be doing first anyway.

Step 2: When you beat the boss, you will get an Old Pocketwatch item. Some players have reported getting it even when they died fighting the boss and not beating it, so you may only need to reach the boss and not actually win.

Step 3: Back at the Roundtable Hold, visit the Priestess and choose to "Show her the old pocketwatch. and watch the cutscene.

Step 4: The Priestess will reveal that she is actually the Duchess and unlock the class in the character selection screen.

The revenant class in Elden Ring: Nightreign.
Fr'omSoftware

How to unlock the Revenant class

Once you've unlocked the Duchess you can move on to unlocking the Revenant. This class is easier to unlock, but very easy to miss.

Step 1: In the Roundtable Hold, pay a visit to the Small Jar Bazaar.

Step 2: From the list of items, purchase the Besmirched Frame for 1,500 Murk.

Step 3: Go to the east wing and find a phantom that has appeared.

Step 4: Interact with her to get teleported back to the tutorial area where you will fight the Revenant and three summons.

Step 5: Win the fight and you will unlock the class. If you fail, you are free to try again as many times as it takes.

