 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

A Marvel reunion? The Russo Brothers in talks to direct Avengers 5 and 6

By
The Russo Brothers pose at a table at Comic-Con.
Gage Skidmore / Flickr

Could a marvelous reunion between the Russo Brothers and Disney be in the works? As Matthew McConaughey once said in a Lincoln commercial, “Sometimes you’ve got to go back to actually move forward.”

Per The Hollywood Reporter, Anthony and Joe Russo are in early discussions to direct Avengers 5 and 6.

Recommended Videos

The Russo Brothers are the most prolific filmmakers in Marvel history. The duo directed Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil WarAvengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame. The Russos’ two Avengers films are two of the six highest-grossing films of all time.

Since leaving Marvel after Endgame, the Russo Brothers have produced several hit movies, including two Extraction films and Everything Everywhere All at Once, with the latter winning Best Picture. The duo also produced Prime Video’s Citadel, which was renewed for a second season. However, their directorial efforts, notably Cherry and The Gray Man, were critically panned. The Russos’ next film, The Electric State, will stream on Netflix in late 2024 or 2025.

Black Panther, Captain America, and Black Widow from Avengers: Infinity War.
Marvel Studios

Over the past few months, Marvel Studios has been searching for filmmakers to helm Avengers 5 and 6, two movies considered a high priority for the studio. Deadpool & Wolverine director Shawn Levy was rumored to be the top choice to direct Avengers 5. THR reports that Marvel offer Levy Avengers 5. However, Levy will likely work on his Star Wars film after finishing his work on Deadpool & Wolverine and Stranger Things season 5.

Avengers 5 was originally titled Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, with Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director Destin Daniel Cretton attached to direct. However, Cretton exited the project in November 2023, and Marvel fired Jonathan Majors, who plays Kang, the following month after sexual assault allegations.

Avengers 5 will receive a new title and focus. Meanwhile, Avengers 6 remains Avengers: Secret Wars. The film could see the return of over 60 MCU characters, including legacy roles like Thor and the Hulk.

Avengers 5 is scheduled for May 1, 2026, with Avengers 6 coming out on May 7, 2027.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
3 underrated shows on Hulu you need to watch in July 2024
Sira-Anna Faal in Pauline.

Until the fall TV season begins, new TV shows on Hulu are going to be few and far between. But between now and September, there are few underrated shows on Hulu that are worth your time, especially if you need something to binge.

Two out of our three picks for the underrated shows on Hulu that you need to watch this month were originally broadcast on ABC before meeting early ends. That's why we're grateful to streaming services like Hulu that give them a second chance to be discovered. Our other pick for the month is a new Hulu original series that has flown way below the radar, possibly because it was produced for Germany. But that's also what makes Pauline stand out in this lineup.
Pauline (2024)

Read more
The next Stranger Things? The Duffer Brothers set their next horror project at Netflix
Two men in suits pose for a picture.

The Duffer Brothers are staying at Netflix for another horror series. The Stranger Things creators and Hilary Leavitt will executive produce Something Very Bad Is Going To Happen, a horror drama from series creator Haley Z. Boston.

“We were knocked flat when we first read Haley’s script," the Duffer Brothers told Netflix in a statement. "She is a major new talent with a singular voice -- her writing is twisted, terrifying, funny, and just … very Haley. We feel so lucky to be producing her first show, and we can’t wait to share her vision with the rest of the world.”

Read more
The best thrillers on Netflix right now
The cast of Vanished into the Night.

Mysteries may be in short supply on Netflix, but thrillers are another story. Only rom-coms and dramas have more options on Netflix than thrillers, and that's great news for fans of the genre. In this month alone, Netflix debuted an original thriller, Vanished into the Night, which currently ranks as one of the most popular movies on the streamer.

Two other prominent films have joined Netflix's thriller lineup in July: American Psycho and Captain Phillips. Both are very different kind of thrillers, and they are also emblematic of the variety you'll find when looking through our picks for the best thrillers on Netflix right now.

Read more