Could a marvelous reunion between the Russo Brothers and Disney be in the works? As Matthew McConaughey once said in a Lincoln commercial, “Sometimes you’ve got to go back to actually move forward.”

Per The Hollywood Reporter, Anthony and Joe Russo are in early discussions to direct Avengers 5 and 6.

Recommended Videos

The Russo Brothers are the most prolific filmmakers in Marvel history. The duo directed Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame. The Russos’ two Avengers films are two of the six highest-grossing films of all time.

Since leaving Marvel after Endgame, the Russo Brothers have produced several hit movies, including two Extraction films and Everything Everywhere All at Once, with the latter winning Best Picture. The duo also produced Prime Video’s Citadel, which was renewed for a second season. However, their directorial efforts, notably Cherry and The Gray Man, were critically panned. The Russos’ next film, The Electric State, will stream on Netflix in late 2024 or 2025.

Over the past few months, Marvel Studios has been searching for filmmakers to helm Avengers 5 and 6, two movies considered a high priority for the studio. Deadpool & Wolverine director Shawn Levy was rumored to be the top choice to direct Avengers 5. THR reports that Marvel offer Levy Avengers 5. However, Levy will likely work on his Star Wars film after finishing his work on Deadpool & Wolverine and Stranger Things season 5.

Avengers 5 was originally titled Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, with Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director Destin Daniel Cretton attached to direct. However, Cretton exited the project in November 2023, and Marvel fired Jonathan Majors, who plays Kang, the following month after sexual assault allegations.

Avengers 5 will receive a new title and focus. Meanwhile, Avengers 6 remains Avengers: Secret Wars. The film could see the return of over 60 MCU characters, including legacy roles like Thor and the Hulk.

Avengers 5 is scheduled for May 1, 2026, with Avengers 6 coming out on May 7, 2027.