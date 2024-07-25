Cillian Murphy’s Peaky Blinders movie adds Dune star Rebecca Ferguson

Tommy Shelby is set to cross paths with Lady Jessica.

Per Deadline, Dune star Rebecca Ferguson has been cast in Netflix’s Peaky Blinders movie. Ferguson joins Cillian Murphy, who will reprise his role as the iconic gangster Tommy Shelby. Ferguson’s character details are being kept under wraps.

Ferguson continues her ascent as one of Hollywood’s top leading heroines. The Swedish actress is best known for playing Ilsa Faust in Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation, Mission: Impossible – Fallout, and Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One. Ferguson portrayed Lady Jessica in Dune and Dune: Part Two, with the latter being the second-highest-grossing movie of 2024 so far.

Tommy Shelby returns. A Peaky Blinders Film starring Cillian Murphy is coming to Netflix.

In June, Netflix greenlit the untilted Peaky Blinders movie with a script by series creator Steven Knight. Tom Harper, who helmed three episodes in season 1, will direct the Peaky Blinders movie.

“It seems like Tommy Shelby wasn’t finished with me… It is very gratifying to be recollaborating with Steven Knight and Tom Harper on the film version of Peaky Blinders,” Murphy said in a statement to Netflix. “This is one for the fans.”

While plot details remain hidden, the Peaky Blinders movie will be set during World War II. Knight told Deadline that the movie will be an “explosive chapter” in the story that will show the gang at war.

Peaky Blinders follows the life and times of Shelby’s street gang in Birmingham between 1919 and 1934. Premiering in 2013, Peaky Blinders ran for six seasons, with the final episode airing in April 2022. The British crime drama aired on BBC One and BBC Two. However, the show grew in popularity globally once it began streaming on Netflix.

The Peaky Blinders movie enters production later this year. No release date has been set.