 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Guides

7 best Peaky Blinders episodes, ranked

Joe Allen
By

Although it’s been over for several years, Peaky Blinders was one of the defining hits for Netflix while it was on the air. The show, set in the aftermath of World War I, follows the Peaky Blinders, one of the most powerful gangs in London. The show is a gangster drama in the best sense, filled with meaty conversations, plenty of propulsive plot, and a great lead performance by Oppenheimer‘s Cillian Murphy.

Over the course of six seasons, Peaky Blinders had a number of standout episodes, but these were the ones that stood out most. These are the seven best episodes from Peaky Blinders’ 36-episode run.

Recommended Videos

7. Mr. Jones (season 5, episode 6)

Sam Claflin preaching in Peaky Blinders.
Netflix

One of the best things about Peaky Blinders is the way it inserts its characters into actual history, and that’s perfectly executed in the season 5 finale. As Tommy works to execute his plan to kill Father Mosley as he’s delivering a sermon, anyone who has done some light Googling knows that Mosley is going to survive and live for decades to come.

Related

Things inevitably go sideways, and Tommy loses some friends in the process. Tommy hates everything that Mosley stands for, but this time, the season’s grand villain gets away with it.

6. The Duel (season 4, episode 5)

Adrien Brody holding a gun in Peaky Blinders.
Netflix

The episode that sets the scene for the season 4 finale, The Duel is also plenty thrilling in its own right. Tommy and Luca Changretta nearly come to blows, and although that brawl is ultimately broken up, Luca has other sinister designs in mind, and heads to London to discuss assassinating Arthur.

The Duel also gives us plenty of Alfie, and The Dark Knight Rises star Tom Hardy knows how to make a meal out of every moment he gets on screen. Season 4 was Peaky Blinders operating at the peak of its powers, and The Duel provides an appropriately grand penultimate chapter.

5. Lock and Key (season 6, episode 6)

Cillian Murphy sitting with glasses.
Netflix

Anyone who has ever seen a TV show knows that sticking the landing is incredibly difficult. Tying up loose ends while reminding us that Tommy’s adventures won’t end just because we stop watching them, Lock and Key forgoes a kind of epic climax in favor of quieter, more isolated action beats.

Lock and Key is not the most shocking episode of Peaky Blinders, but it delivers the exact right level of closure, allowing fans to feel satisfied that the show they’ve invested so much in has reached its natural endpoint.

4. The Company (season 4, episode 6)

Netflix

Asteroid City‘s Adrien Brody was one of the best guest stars in the entirety of Peaky Blinders, and he gets a wonderfully operatic ending here. The Company gives the Shelby family its rare happy ending, but this episode is pretty tense in and of itself.

Arthur, who has been with the show since the beginning, seems to die, but his death is faked, and Brody’s Luca is ultimately dispatched. Season 4 ends with multiple triumphs, though, as Tommy also finds himself elected to parliament after getting some crucial information from Alfie.

3. Season 3, episode 2

Netflix

Perhaps the most shocking moment in the history of Peaky Blinders comes in this episode when Tommy and Grace’s love story comes to a tragic end. In the season premiere, Tommy and Grace got married, but Peaky Blinders doesn’t offer its characters happy endings.

That’s why, in the very next episode, Grace is shot and killed by a mysterious assassin. This moment gives us one of the show’s highlights for Cillian Murphy, who just wants his wife to stay alive. The assassin is tracked down and killed, but what’s remarkable about this episode is how well it manages to live in Tommy’s grief.

2. Season 2, episode 6

Netflix

The season 2 finale features Tommy settling his affairs, and it’s immensely satisfying in large part because of the accumulation of individual scenes it contains. The season 2 finale also features Polly getting some revenge on Inspector Campbell.

Really, though, the focus here is on Tommy, and Cillian Murphy delivers a great performance throughout. Tommy thinks he is slated for death, and while he’s ultimately given a reprieve, this episode is appropriately mournful throughout.

1. Season 3, episode 6

Cillian Murphy holding a gun in Peaky Blinders.
Netflix

A season finale that provides a perfect climax to the season, and also crucial setup to what may be the show’s best season, the season 3 finale is the perfect Peaky Blinders episode. After dealing with the loss of Grace earlier in the season, Tommy spends much of the finale trying to rescue his son Charles from the clutches of Father Hughes.

While that conflict gets resolved in grim, satisfying fashion, and the episode’s final moments are dedicated to the arrest of the Shelby family, which is what ultimately turns them against Tommy, setting up the conflict that will define season 4.

All six seasons of Peaky Blinders can be streamed on Netflix.

Editors' Recommendations

Joe Allen
Joe Allen
Writer
Joe Allen is a freelance writer based in upstate New York focused on movies and TV.
5 best Halloween horror movies on Netflix you should watch
Two teenagers sleep together in a car in It Follows

It's officially spooky season, meaning it's finally time to binge as many horror movies as we can get our hands on.

One of the best parts of the Halloween season is celebrating with scary movies whether they feature goofy ghouls or bloody slashers. Unfortunately, this October doesn't have many big-time horror movies coming to theaters, though. The largest horror release would go to Five Nights at Freddy's on October 27, but the rest of the theater slate leaves much to be desired for horror fans. Thankfully, though, various streaming services are loading up their platforms with spooky hits to satiate our desires.

Read more
The best fantasy movies on Netflix right now
Ron Perlman cocks his gun in Hellboy (2004), directed by Guillermo del Toro.

If it wasn't for Netflix's original films, the world's top streamer would barely have any fantasy movies at all. Fantasy is by far the most underserved genre on Netflix, with sci-fi movies not far behind. There just hasn't been much of interest in this category for a long time, and Netflix doesn't seem to be doing much about. And while this month's new fantasy movies -- Hellboy, The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones, and Goosebumps -- are all very enjoyable, fans deserve a better fantasy selection.

Fantasy lovers may want to keep their eyes on what's new on Netflix, because there may be some new original films in this category by the end of the year. In the meantime, these are the best fantasy movies on Netflix right now.

Read more
The best hidden gems on Netflix right now
A scene from "Dreams in the Witch House" in Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities.

Whenever Netflix has a big new original series, it's often prominently displayed on the home page of nearly every user. But Netflix's algorithm doesn't always get everything right, and certain shows just fall through the cracks without getting much attention at all. These hidden gem series could be your next favorite binge, if only you could find them.

The good news is that we've already combed through the list of everything new on Netflix. Armed with that knowledge, we've updated our list of the best hidden gems on Netflix. Keep on reading for the shows you probably missed the first time they were on TV or streaming.

Read more