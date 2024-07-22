Microsoft has one last surprise before the release of Deadpool and Wolverine on Friday: a Wolverine Butt controller to match the Deadpool one it announced last week. It looks just like the red one, complete with a prominent backside, except it’s yellow and blue, and it has fake pockets.

Marcos Waltenberg, general manager of Xbox Global Partnerships, said in a post on Xbox Wire that the controller was made because fans reacted well to the Deadpool controller. “And because we can’t resist a little friendly competition (certainly not due to fear of his temper), our team went straight into production on this custom Wolverine-inspired Xbox Wireless Controller,” Waltenberg wrote.

Recommended Videos

Xbox even posted a billboard advertising the controller in Alberta, Canada, where Wolverine is from in the comics.

I’m skeptical that a new bespoke Xbox controller and Canadian billboard can be designed in less than a week, but regardless, you can enter the sweepstakes to get your own. Similar to the Deadpool one, all you have to do is be over the age of 18 and interact with the official social media post. This time, it’s supposedly on Microsoft’s Instagram account with the hashtag #MicrosoftCheekySweepstakes (although, it’s worth noting that we couldn’t find it). Currently, you can only own the game controllers if you win the sweepstakes.

In other butt controller news (yes, really), I speculated last week about how using a controller with a prominent butt on the back would work, and it seems I got my answer. Inverse executive editor Jacob Kleinman posted a video on X showing that the butt is magnetically detachable.

I regret to inform you that the butt on the Deadpool butt Xbox controller is a magnetic attachment that easily pops off pic.twitter.com/a0EbT1JXFo — Jake (@jacobkleinman) July 19, 2024

Both Deadpool and Wolverine have excellent regenerative healing abilities, so the butt can always grow back.