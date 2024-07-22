 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Wolverine/Deadpool rivarly extends to butt-shaped Xbox controllers

By
A Deadpool butt controller next to a Wolverine butt controller. It looks like the Deadpool one except it's yellow and blue.
Xbox

Microsoft has one last surprise before the release of Deadpool and Wolverine on Friday: a Wolverine Butt controller to match the Deadpool one it announced last week. It looks just like the red one, complete with a prominent backside, except it’s yellow and blue, and it has fake pockets.

Marcos Waltenberg, general manager of Xbox Global Partnerships, said in a post on Xbox Wire that the controller was made because fans reacted well to the Deadpool controller. “And because we can’t resist a little friendly competition (certainly not due to fear of his temper), our team went straight into production on this custom Wolverine-inspired Xbox Wireless Controller,” Waltenberg wrote.

Recommended Videos

Xbox even posted a billboard advertising the controller in Alberta, Canada, where Wolverine is from in the comics.

I’m skeptical that a new bespoke Xbox controller and Canadian billboard can be designed in less than a week, but regardless, you can enter the sweepstakes to get your own. Similar to the Deadpool one, all you have to do is be over the age of 18 and interact with the official social media post. This time, it’s supposedly on Microsoft’s Instagram account with the hashtag #MicrosoftCheekySweepstakes (although, it’s worth noting that we couldn’t find it). Currently, you can only own the game controllers if you win the sweepstakes.

In other butt controller news (yes, really), I speculated last week about how using a controller with a prominent butt on the back would work, and it seems I got my answer. Inverse executive editor Jacob Kleinman posted a video on X showing that the butt is magnetically detachable.

Both Deadpool and Wolverine have excellent regenerative healing abilities, so the butt can always grow back.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Carli Velocci
Carli Velocci
Contributor, Games
Carli is a technology, culture, and games editor and journalist. They were the Gaming Lead and Copy Chief at Windows Central…
Will Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 be on Xbox Game Pass?
Key art for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War season 2.

Activision Blizzard, which is now owned by Microsoft, has just confirmed that the next Call of Duty game is titled Call of Duty: Black Ops 6. There's been one major point of contention ahead of this year's Call of Duty: Will it be on Xbox Game Pass at launch? A new report from The Wall Street Journal suggests that is the case.

Historically, Microsoft has added all its first-party games from Xbox Game Studios and Bethesda to Game Pass the day they launched. That applies to big AAA releases like Starfield, as well as more experimental titles like 2022's Pentiment and Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2, which came out this week. Microsoft's public messaging thus far has teased that Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will come to the Xbox Game Pass. That said, Microsoft has not officially confirmed it, so there have been conflicting reports on this actually being the case.

Read more
All upcoming Xbox Series X games: 2024 and beyond
Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2

The Xbox Series X and Series S have now been out for three years, bringing better resolution, higher frame rates, and ray tracing to gamers around the world. And the upcoming Xbox Series X games on this list promise to continue to show off all those bells and whistles in fun, new experiences.

If you're eager to find out what Microsoft has in store for the years ahead, we've rounded up every game confirmed so far, including new offerings, franchise installments, and ports of existing titles. We're looking beyond the first-party projects here to encompass all the great games coming to this powerful piece of gaming hardware. Maybe some of them will end up being among the best games on Xbox Series X.
Upcoming Xbox Series X games 2024
The games listed below either have 100% confirmed release dates or solid release windows that we expect them to hit in 2024. Any games with more ambiguous release windows will be listed below the confirmed releases.

Read more
The most common Xbox Series S problems and how to fix them
Xbox Series S placed on a white table with the controller just in front of it

There haven't been many complaints about Xbox Series S since it launched in 2020. Serving as the more affordable sibling of the premium Xbox Series X, it plays all the same games yet works at a lower resolution – allowing it to carry a nice price tag of $250. Users have reported a few common issues with Xbox Series S over the years, however, which run the gamut from Quick Resume crashing to HDMI-CEC not registering a connection.

Running into problems with your Xbox Series S? Here's a look at the eight most common Xbox Series S problems, along with how to fix them. If you can't fix the problem on your own, things might be more serious than expected. In that case, be sure to contact Microsoft for advanced troubleshooting or to get your console replaced.
Get in touch with Microsoft
Microsoft offers several support routes, so if you don't find a solution in this guide, make sure to reach out. If you encounter an Xbox Series S problem that needs our attention, make sure to tag us on X @DigitalTrends (loop in @XboxSupport, too). Otherwise, you can contact Microsoft using the options below.

Read more