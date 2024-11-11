 Skip to main content
A classic platformer trilogy is coming to Xbox Game Pass tomorrow

By
Spyro flies off away from an attack with white mountains in the background.
Activision

After a little tease earlier today, Xbox quickly confirmed that the Spyro Reignited Trilogy is coming to Xbox Game Pass shortly. Best of all, it’s hitting multiple tiers, including Game Pass Standard.

Spyro Reignited Trilogy includes Spyro the DragonSpyro 2: Ripto’s Rage!, and Spyro: Year of the Dragon, and will be added to the subscription service on November 12 — so, tomorrow. It’ll be available on Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, and Game Pass Standard.

We knew the news was coming, but didn’t expect Xbox to announce it so quickly after an earlier post on X. The Xbox Game Pass account posted a 30-second video of a chest from the series, which the Spyro account responded to.

Related

👀👀👀

&mdash; Spyro (@SpyroTheDragon) November 11, 2024

The platformer trilogy has been available on Xbox since 2018, and is currently available on the Xbox Store for Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S for $40. However, putting it on Game Pass gives it a boost in terms of newer players who might’ve missed the Spyro train.

The original trilogy was developed by Insomniac Games, which is now owned by PlayStation Studios, so this at first seems to be an odd choice for Game Pass. There were other Spyro games released after the initial trilogy, but the Reignited collection was developed by former Activision studio Toys for Bob, best known for its work on Crash Bandicoot.

While Toys for Bob was heavily impacted by the January 2024 Xbox layoffs following Microsoft’s acquisition of its parent company, it went independent in February and signed a deal with Xbox to publish its next game.

While Game Pass players are focused on Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 right now, there is a solid slate of other games coming to the service in November, including Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024, StarCraft: Remastered and StarCraft II: Campaign Collection, and the new Metal Slug Tactics.

