Xbox Game Pass is getting tons of new games following Black Ops 6 success

A cockpit view in Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024.
We know a lot of you are playing Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 on Xbox right now, but the company just announced some games coming to Xbox Game Pass — specifically the Game Pass Standard tier — in the first half of November.

The biggest game coming to the service (and we mean that literally) is Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024. Xbox and developers Asobo Studio previously reported that it will have a smaller install size than its predecessor — 127GB versus 157GB — but it’ll also require 64GB of RAM. All of this is to help stream immense detail to the player as they fly around the world. Asobo says helped it to increase “the detail of its virtual environment by a factor of 4,000.” Alongside the hyperrealistic graphics is a new career mode where you go through training and missions to become a pilot and a challenge mode where you compete against other pilots. Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 is coming to Game Pass at launch on November 19.

If you’re a StarCraft fan, you’ll also want to check out StarCraft: Remastered and StarCraft II: Campaign Collection through PC Game Pass and Game Pass Ultimate, which brings the classic single-player campaigns to the service. You can still play the multiplayer through Battle.net, but this gives new players the chance to hop in.

Neither Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 or the StarCraft remasters will be on Game Pass Standard just yet, but this first wave of November titles is going to pump up that tier. Indies like the over-the-top Turnip Boy Robs a Bank and the handmade Harold Halibut are hitting Standard on November 6.

Of course, if you still want to play more Black Ops 6, the Nuketown multiplayer map, which is modeled after the classic map from Call of Duty: Black Ops, is now available. You can also buy the Vault Edition Upgrade for the season 1 battle pass, an operator pack, and more weapons.

You can check out the full list of additions below:

  • Metal Slug Tactics (Cloud, Console, and PC) – November 5 for Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass
  • StarCraft: Remastered (PC) – November 5 for Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass
  • StarCraft II: Campaign Collection (PC) – November 5 for Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass
  • Go Mecha Ball (Console) – November 6 on Game Pass Standard
  • Harold Halibut (Xbox Series X|S) – November 6 on Game Pass Standard
  • The Rewinder (Console) – November 6 on Game Pass Standard
  • Turnip Boy Robs a Bank (Console) – November 6 on Game Pass Standard
  • Goat Simulator Remastered (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – November 7 for Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass
  • Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – November 19 for Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

DLC and Game updates

  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Nuketown Multiplayer Map
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Vault Edition Upgrade
  • No Man’s Sky: The Cursed Expedition
  • Sea of Stars: Dawn of Equinox 

Game Pass Ultimate perks

  • EA Sports UFC 4: 1600 UFC Points

Leaving on November 15

  • Dicey Dungeons (Cloud, Console, and PC)
  • Dungeons 4 (Cloud, Console, and PC)
  • Goat Simulator (PC)
  • Like a Dragon: Ishin! (Cloud, Console, and PC)
  • Like a Dragon: The Man Who Erased His Name (Cloud, Console, and PC)
  • Persona 5 Tactica (Cloud, Console, and PC)
  • Somerville (Cloud, Console, and PC)

