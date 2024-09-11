 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Xbox Game Pass’ new Standard tier is missing some big games

By
Lilith staring into the camera in Diablo 4. She has giant horns and red wings behind her.
Activision Blizzard

Players are digging into Xbox Game Pass now that the company has officially launched its new Xbox Game Pass Standard tier. However, they’ve discovered that it’s missing quite a few noteworthy titles, including some that were already on the service before Xbox switched to its new payment structure.

Xbox published a post on Tuesday marking the move, and explaining its new Game Pass plans in a succinct manner. Want to just use your Xbox for multiplayer? Grab Game Pass Core. Just want games on your PC? Get PC Game Pass. Game Pass Standard, arguably the most confusing new tier of the bunch when it was announced back in July, is for people who want to “level up [their] Xbox console gaming experience at a great value.” It costs $15 per month compared to Ultimate’s $20 per month (up from $17).

Recommended Videos

With the launch comes a retooled online catalog, which users have been using to see what’s missing on Standard (via Kotaku). If you go to the Xbox website, you can sort games by membership. If you click on Game Pass Standard, you’ll see that it features 370 games at the time of this writing, compared to Ultimate’s 508.

This was expected, since Xbox said only its Ultimate tier would be getting day-one launches — Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, out in November, is only coming to Ultimate, for example. However, Standard is missing some first-party titles that are already out. That includes recent releases like Starfield, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3Diablo 4Forza MotorsportValorant, and Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2. There are still some first-party titles on Standard, of course, like Minecraft and spinoffs, PentimentPrey, the Dishonored games, and Psychonauts games.

However, third-party titles that were added to the service over the past couple of months aren’t available: Age of Mythology: Retold, Still Wakes the DeepStar Trucker, and Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn, just to name a few. (There’s a handy list on the Xbox subreddit that shows what games are missing, although it’s not complete.)

Xbox hasn’t made it clear when day-one launches will make it to Standard, only noting that they might be added to Standard “up to 12 months late or more.” Since the subscription tiers have changed over, players should also note that cloud gaming is only available on the Ultimate tier.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Carli Velocci
Carli Velocci
Contributor, Games
Carli is a technology, culture, and games editor and journalist. They were the Gaming Lead and Copy Chief at Windows Central…
The best co-op games on Xbox Series X
Jack Sparrow and pirate from Sea of Thieves.

The Xbox Series X is home to superb games already, and there are plenty of upcoming games to be excited about too. As much as we all love competing in the best multiplayer games on Xbox Series X, sometimes you would rather team up with a friend than fight them. Co-op games let you and your friends turn the tables on the game itself to stack the odds in your favor. While local co-op has started to fade away, cross-platform games make it easier than ever to join up with friends online even if they're playing on a different console.

These are the best co-op games on Xbox Series X.

Read more
You can try the new Xbox Game Pass Standard tier for $1
An Xbox Series X sits next to both Series S models.

Xbox Insiders will be the first to check out the new Xbox Game Pass Standard tier. The plan costs just $1 per month for testers, who can also provide feedback, starting today.

Xbox has also clarified its plans for Game Pass Standard, the new tier for its Xbox Game Pass subscription service, and which games will be available for it. In an Xbox Wire post published Tuesday, Xbox Game Pass senior community lead Megan Spurr noted that day-one titles will still only come to the Game Pass Ultimate and PC plans. The Standard tier will only have access to the regular Game Pass catalog. That's not nothing, but it does mean that if day-one games stay on the service, they might be available on Standard until "up to 12 months later or more."

Read more
3 new Xbox Game Pass games to play this weekend (August 16-18)
Crash Bandicoot runs forward in the Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy.

Xbox has only received five new games so far this August, but three of them share a theme. The connective tissue between all of these additions is that they're new versions of older classics. With collections for some bombastic first-person shooters and cartoony platformers, and a remake of a crime action game, Xbox Game Pass' classics catalog has just been fleshed out with some excellent titles that come easily recommended. If you're looking for something to play on Microsoft's subscription service this weekend, consider checking out one of these three games.
Mafia: Defintive Edition

Mafia: Definitive Edition is a full-on remake of the 2002 mafioso crime action game Mafia. It's a Grand Theft Auto alternative set in a fictional 1930s city based on Chicago that follows the Italian mob in control of the city at the time. While Mafia never reached the heights of GTA, all the games in that series are creative and interesting in distinct ways. When it comes to the first Mafia specifically, the city of Lost Haven is an intricately detailed setting and provides a solid backdrop for a mob story that fans of movies like The Godfather or Goodfellas will enjoy. A fourth Mafia game is in development too, so now is a good time to get a better idea of how the series started. Mafia: Definitive Edition is available to play across PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Cloud Gaming via Game Pass Ultimate. It's also available on PS4.
Doom + Doom II

Read more