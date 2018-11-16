Digital Trends
Gaming

‘Spyro Reignited Trilogy’ proves nostalgia can only blind for so long

Steven Petite
By

Out of all the many recent remastered collections, I was looking forward to Spyro Reignited Trilogy the most. Spyro the Dragon originally debuted on the original PlayStation at the perfect age for me as a kid, so I have fond memories of gliding around the polygonal worlds, breathing fire at a smattering of enemies big and small, and collecting every gem in sight. In the lead-up to the collection developed by Toys for Bob — the same studio behind Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy — there was reason to think the reincarnation of the charmingly diminutive purple dragon would deliver. Each of the games in the original trilogy received a fresh coat of sparkling paint, making them look the part of a modern game. As they say, looks can deceive.

When I removed my nostalgia glasses, one prevailing feeling washed over me. Sometimes it’s better to remember games for the way they made you feel at that specific moment in time. Spyro Reignited Trilogy is very pretty, but it’s also a relic of a genre that has since greatly evolved.

Faithful to a fault

If you’ve played the original trilogy before, then this collection will be very familiar. Everything from world design to controls to collectibles to dialogue remains exactly the same as the late-’90s titles. Although the original games were deemed some of the best of the era by many — including myself — this familiarity ultimately hurts the remastered collection.

At first, the faithful recreation of the platforming trilogy as fans remembered it charmed me. Though it only took a couple of hours with each of the three games for that charm to wear off.

It’s great to see Spyro without all of the jagged polygonal edges, and the fairly spacious open levels have much more color and detail. Running and gliding around as Spyro through a multitude of these spruced up worlds has been a pleasurable experience for my eyes. But it’s not all that fun to play. In fact, I was often bored and frustrated.

Almost immediately, I learned that the camera movement in the Spyro Reignited Trilogy did not hold up well.

Almost immediately, I learned that the camera movement in the Spyro Reignited Trilogy did not hold up well. By default, you can control the camera with the right stick like most modern platforming games. Theoretically, this should mean that you won’t encounter the terrible angles seen in ’90s 3D games. But no, these frustration perspectives, especially when turning around, are still present. Much of my time playing has been spent re-centering the camera behind Spyro. It lags behind as you turn it, and when going backwards, it’s hard to tell if you’re about to get attacked by an enemy or run into a wall.

The camera issues are compounded by controls that feel imprecise and slow. During the flying missions in the first game, I constantly had to restart because pulling up to go through a ring reacted slower than I expected. I also had problems steering Spyro into enemies while running, which led to a sort of dance where I circled around them, trying to strike — all the while messing with the camera.

Spyro Reignited Trilogy gameplay

Furthermore, the relative lack of direction provided by the game makes for an awkward experience. No, I’m not saying Spyro would benefit from telling you where to go at all times, but it’s jarring to free a dragon four hours into the game only to have him tell you how to glide (as if you didn’t already know how). It doesn’t help matters that each of the three games have weird difficulty spikes and lulls. Some later sections are absurdly easy while some early stages are ridiculously cheap.

All three of the games suffer from rather tedious gameplay loops. No matter the enemy, you’re always going to either ram it once or breathe fire at it to take it out. There’s not much more to the action than that. Since Spyro doesn’t have particularly interesting platforming sequences and includes very few real puzzles, the monotony of the combat is put front and center.

Shrugging off the collect-a-thon

Sure, there are many worlds to explore, a bunch of enemy types, some decent boss battles, and plenty of characters to meet throughout the trilogy, but Spyro Reignited Trilogy is really a glorified collect-a-thon. It’s not that modern games don’t still rely on the “keep collecting stuff” gameplay model — i.e. most open world games — but 3D platformers and action games have largely made collectibles an optional pursuit.

1 of 15
spyro reignited trilogy review impressions 18 11 57 am 2
spyro reignited trilogy review impressions
spyro reignited trilogy review impressions 18 12 00 pm 6
spyro reignited trilogy review impressions 18 11 59 am 2
spyro reignited trilogy review impressions 18 11 58 am 2
spyro reignited trilogy review impressions sp
spyro reignited trilogy review impressions 18 11 58 am 3
spyro reignited trilogy review impressions 18 11 56 am
spyro reignited trilogy review impressions 18 11 58 am 4
spyro reignited trilogy review impressions 18 11 58 am 5
spyro reignited trilogy review impressions
spyro reignited trilogy review impressions 18 12 00 pm
spyro reignited trilogy review impressions 18 12 00 pm 2
spyro reignited trilogy review impressions 18 11 59 am
spyro reignited trilogy review impressions 18 11 58 am

Not here, though. Making progress is intrinsically tied to collectibles, with your accomplishments stored in the mythical guidebook. And by progress, we mean that the percentage counter almost solely ticks up as you grab another orb, free a dragon, nab a talisman (which are often earned through collecting more things), etc. Spyro is by no means the only platforming series to be so heavily invested in collecting pointless objects, but it comes off as one of the worst offenders here, mainly because there’s not much exciting happening in the space it takes you to move from one collectible to the next.

The collect-a-thon slog is most pronounced in the original, as most worlds have little to no other activities besides collecting stuff. At the very least, Spyro 2: Ripto’s Rage and Spyro 3: Year of the Dragon introduce more objectives into play en route to earning collectibles. For instance, there’s a hockey mini-game in Spyro 2 that nets you an orb. While these events occasionally excite, most of them feel under-developed and shallow.

Ideal for kids

If you’ve read to this point, you can probably tell I’m not too fond of Spyro Reignited Trilogy. Still, these games set up well for kids who are just getting into video games. My seven-year-old daughter watched me play for hours and enjoyed every second of it. When I handed her the controller, she relished in running around the fanciful worlds as an adorable dragon.

My seven-year-old daughter watched me play for hours and enjoyed every second of it.

This makes sense of course. I was also seven when I first played Spyro the Dragon, and I imagine I had a similar look on my face when Spyro spit fire at a charging bull. As an adult, I’ve found it hard to see the wonder of this magical platforming trilogy on PS4. What bored me fascinated my daughter.

Even though I don’t think Spyro has aged well at all, there’s still reason to believe this series can resonate with kids. In that sense, it’s timeless.

Don't Miss

Black Friday 2018: The best deals so far
Playstation character wall at E3 2018
Gaming

For the first time ever, PlayStation will be a no-show at E3

For the first time in the event's history, E3 2019 will not feature Sony or PlayStation. The massive event almost always features a lengthy press conference from Sony, often after all other major companies give theirs.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
fortnite week 8 challenges: all fish trophy locations
Gaming

Find a fish and get your boogie on with Fortnite's week 8 challenge

The Fortnite season 6 week 8 challenges have arrived as we near the end of this spooky season. The big free challenge this week is the Fortnite fish trophy challenge where you need to dance with different fishes. Here are all of the…
Posted By Cody Perez
target black friday deals 14819491211 525769fa19 k
Deals

All the Best Target Black Friday deals for 2018

The mega-retailer opens its doors to the most competitive shoppers at 6 p.m. on Thursday, November 22, and signs indicate that the retailer means business this year. We've sifted through all of the deals, from consumer electronics to small…
Posted By Bruce Brown, Aaron Mamiit
htc vive hardware bundles box set hero
Virtual Reality

Think virtual reality is just for games? These awesome apps will change your mind

Virtual reality isn't all about gaming. Swim with turtles, paint in 3D, and immerse yourself in some unique experiences the platform has to offer with our curated list of the best VR apps.
Posted By Will Nicol
Fortnite Monopoly
Gaming

‘Fortnite’ gifts perfect for the video game fan in your life

Chances are someone on your holiday shopping list is a fan of Fortnite. As the most popular game on the planet, there are plenty of Fortnite-themed gift options available for purchase in stores and online. Here are the best ones we found.
Posted By Steven Petite
black friday deals 2011 best buy
Deals

The Best Black Friday Deals from Best Buy in 2018

We've been hard at work assembling all the best Black Friday deals Best Buy offers in 2018 and putting them in one place to save you time and money this holiday season. From laptops to TVs, game consoles to smart speakers and much more…
Posted By Georgina Torbet, AJ Dellinger
Gears of War 4 screenshots
Gaming

‘Gears of War’ designer Cliff Bleszinski says he’ll never make another game

Cliff Bleszinski, the game designer best known for his work on the Gears of War series, says he will never make another video game. His studio, Boss Key Productions, shut its doors earlier this year.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
BenQ EX3200R logo
Computing

HDR monitors are beginning to have an impact. Here are the best you can buy

HDR isn't the most common of PC monitor features and is often charged at a premium, but the list of available options is growing. These are the best HDR monitors you can buy right now.
Posted By Matthew S. Smith
PlayStation 4
Gaming

Every rumor about the PS5, including a new game from Luminous Productions

PlayStation 5 rumors have been circulating for over a year now but there's still plenty we don't know. Here's everything you need to know about the PS5, including rumors about its release, specs, and games.
Posted By Will Fulton
nintendo vr reggie fils aime
Gaming

Nintendo and Microsoft say they’re all-in on E3 after Sony bows out of 2019 event

Shortly after Sony announced it will not participate in E3 2019 for the first time, Microsoft and Sony announced the show will go on as usual for each software giant. E3 2019 now presents a unique opportunity for Sony's major competitors.
Posted By Steven Petite
Gaming

The best PS3 games of all time

Choosing the right PlayStation 3 game can be a conundrum, especially when there are nearly 1,500 titles to choose from. Thankfully, we've rounded up the best games to have ever made it to the platform.
Posted By Brandon Widder
Gaming

Here's where Xur is and what he has for wares this week in 'Destiny 2: Forsaken'

The weekly vendor in Destiny 2: Forsaken always brings Exotic weapons and armor, some of the toughest loot to find in the game. Here's everything you need to know to track down Xur: Where he is, when he shows up, and what he's stocking.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Xbox One X review controller in front
Gaming

Microsoft is reportedly planning an Xbox One without a disc drive for 2019

Microsoft is reportedly planning to release a new Xbox One model without a disc drive in 2019. The console will be significantly cheaper than other Xbox One systems, including the Xbox One S.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
fallout shelter number one falloutsheltertopapp
Gaming

15 tips for keeping your vault-dwellers alive in ‘Fallout Shelter’

The wasteland can be an unfriendly place, if you don't know what you're doing. Here are 15 tips that will help your vault thrive in Fallout Shelter, including information on questing.
Posted By Will Fulton