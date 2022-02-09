  1. Gaming

The Wolf Among Us 2 will launch in five parts next year

Tomas Franzese
By

More than two years after its reveal at The Game Awards 2019, Telltale Games re-revealed The Wolf Among Us 2 on The Game Awards’ YouTube channel today. A new trailer was released and a 2023 launch was confirmed.

The trailer follows Bigby as he discusses his tactics as a private investigator to a support group and confronts some magical criminals, including the Scarecrow and Tin Man from The Wizard of Oz. His opponents get the upper hand, but Bigby becomes a werewolf to fight back.

In an interview after the trailer, the developers explained that this game takes place six months after the first game. It will follow Snow White and Bigby as they try to rebuild Fabletown in a less corrupt way. The presentation also confirmed that Adam Harrington and Erin Yvette will reprise their roles as Bigby and Snow White, respectively. The actors teased increased tensions between the two characters as Bigby is a loose cannon and Snow White doesn’t want to pick favorites while she’s mayor.

The whole season will last five episodes, though Telltale and developer AdHoc teased that episodes won’t come out until all of them are done and can be released in quick succession. As such, it seems like all episodes will be out in 2023, and we won’t have to wait several months between each piece of the story like we did with season 1.

The Wolf Among Us 2 will be released for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S in 2023. The PC version will be an Epic Games Store exclusive at launch. 

