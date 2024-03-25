Capcom revealed what the first updates for Dragon’s Dogma 2 will fix and change following the RPG’s first weekend on the market.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 launched on March 22. While it garnered positive reviews, it also had a bevy of technical issues, particularly on PC. Capcom admitted it was aware of Dragon’s Dogma 2’s optimization problem on the day it launched and is now outlining the first steps being taken to improve things via game updates. On PC, Capcom will release an update that will improve DLSS Super Resolution quality and fix “an issue where models appeared low-quality under some specific settings.”

When it comes to console-specific updates, Capcom will give players the option to toggle motion blur and ray tracing on and off in the options menu, although it admits that this won’t have much impact on the frame rate issues console players are experiencing. For that, players must wait for an update that will allow them to set the frame to “variable” or “max 30fps” in Dragon’s Dogma 2’s options menu.

There are also updates coming to all three versions of Capcom’s RPG. That includes the ability to start a new game when players already have save data, increasing the number of Art of Metamorphosis items at Pawn Guilds, allowing players to acquire property in the game earlier, and other “miscellaneous” text display and bug fixes. Overall, it’s a good start to fixing Dragon’s Dogma 2 post-launch. There’s a great RPG core, but it’s under a lot of technical problems right now.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 is available now for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S. As for these updates, Capcom says it “will release them as soon as they are ready for distribution on each platform.”

