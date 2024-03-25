Dragon’s Dogma 2 is full of mythological monsters and beasts. During your travels, you will encounter many classics like Cyclopses, Griffins, and Dragons, but a more obscure creature is hidden away in a cave waiting to challenge you in a different way. The Sphinx is found in the Mountain Shrine at the top of the hill once you go through Wordlsend Cave. It won’t attack you when you approach, but instead, it will challenge you to a test of intellect. There are a total of 10 riddles to be solved, with a reward given for each one you manage to crack. Dragon’s Dogma 2 never holds your hand with anything, so we’ll help you unravel these riddles.

First five riddle solutions

The first half of the riddles are given at the location mentioned above. Once you solve this first batch, the Sphinx will move, and you will need to find it again to continue. Here are the first five riddles, their solutions, and rewards.

Riddle of the Eyes

“Our eyes are our allies, yet oft do they betray, for eyes tell lies, so I advise, and thence do lead astray. Yet how will your eyes advise you? Venture through yonder door and retrieve that which is of greatest value.“

After getting the riddle, enter the room the Sphinx opens up for you. You need to bring back the most valuable item you find there. The chest holding the Sealing Phial you want is hidden directly above the door you came in through and can be reached by going up a path to the right.

This riddle’s reward is a Wakestone.

Riddle of Madness

“Love is as twin to madness, they say. They are bound fast, as night is to day. So bring forth your most beloved to me, that I might gauge the depth of your insanity.”

Your next task is to bring the person you love most to the Sphinx, or in this case, the NPC you have the highest affinity with. You will need to keep track of this yourself, find that character, and either escort them all the way back or use a Ferrystone to fast-travel back. Place them on the pedestal to complete the riddle.

Your reward is a Portcrystal.

Riddle of Wisdom

“The parent knows the child, yet the reverse is far from true. The child knows not the parent; such is the parent’s due. I am a lost child, for kinship do I yearn. So bring to me my parent, that I may learn.”

This is where the riddles start getting tough. The solution here is to find the Capcom-created Pawn named SphinxFather or SphinxMother from a Riftstone and recruit them to your team. Place them before the Sphinx and complete the riddle.

You get 1,200 RC for this one.

Riddle of Conviction

“Life is an enigma–a lender of mortal debt. Yet lighter pack makes fleeter foot and challenge nimbly met. So grant to me what you most prize, and hence elude your ponderous demise.”

This isn’t so much a riddle as an opportunity. You can present any item you want to the Sphinx here to solve the riddle, but whichever item you pick will get duplicated. Pick any highly valuable or rare item to get the most out of this chance.

Your reward is a duplicate of whatever item you choose.

Riddle of Rumination

“It’s ever the first we keep fond in our breast, and ever the first that eclipses the rest. You know of the Seeker’s Tokens, I trust? Those keepsakes of a fondly remembered journey? Yet where was it that you found your first? Retrace your steps, if you can – you might make a new discovery. Seven days, shall we say, ere you return? May your journey be a pleasant one.”

This riddle could be a real pain if you came here late in the game. The riddle is asking you to return to the spot where you found your very first Seeker’s Token. If you picked one up and didn’t make a note of where you snagged it, there’s not much you can do but try and retrace your steps as best you can, though you are on a seven-day time limit. If you remember where that spot was, go there and collect a Founder’s Token in that spot and bring it back.

Your reward is 3 Ferrystones.

Second five riddle solutions

After solving the first batch of riddles, the Sphinx will relocate to the Frontier Shrine, which you can find by following the river west from Checkpoint Rest Town. The second set of riddles appears to be in a random order for each player, so pay close attention to the Riddle of Recollection when it shows up.

Riddle of Reunion

This riddle is just finding the Sphinx again, so once you encounter it at the new location, you will automatically solve it.

For this, you get 100,000 Gold.

Riddle of Recollection

“Now, questions beget questions, and I have one for you. How many riddles have you solved thus far? My memory fails me, you see. Remind me, and make it plain. Let yonder statues be your means. For every question aptly answered, bring one here before me.”

This riddle asks you to place the correct number of statues onto the platform. The correct number is the number of riddles you have solved correctly up until now. Assuming you’ve solved them all, that would be six, but if you failed any, then you need to reduce the number by however many you missed.

Your reward is an Unmaking Arrow.

Riddle of Contest

“Though ours is a battle of wits, tests of mettle are more to your strength. Is that not so? Come, try your arm – though he shall be your opponent, not I. However, I am not one to be amused by a simple duel. Bear this ring into battle, that I might gauge your true strength.”

This is a straightforward combat trial, but you suffer a huge debuff. Your only hope is to stagger and push or throw them off the cliff.

You get the Ring of Ambition for surviving.

Riddle of Futility

“How easily the mind unravels! Some say it’s pain that does it best, others darkness – but I say neither. Rather, I say a mind cannot be more soundly broken than when it beholds its earnest efforts laid low in a single stroke. Could your survive such despair? We shall see. Here I have an amphora destine for Ser Maurits in Battahl. Deliver it to him, but beware; it’s rather fragile.”

The task here is essentially an escort quest. You need to carry the delicate vase all the way to Mural Byway in Bakbattahl. And when we say carry, we mean carry because fast travel is not allowed. If you can make this long journey without breaking it by dropping it or being hit, you will meet an NPC who will take it.

Manage this task, and you get the Eternal Bond ring.

Riddle of Differentiation

“So vast is the world, and full of life; you are but one of many. Indeed, in the grand scheme, we are as distinct from one another as pebbles on a beach – yet we do so love to extol our differences. But are these differences so great? If you believe so, this next task should prove exceedingly simple. I seek this man. If men are so distinct, I’m sure you’ll find him in a trice.”

This riddle, which may or may not be your last, is a man-hunt. The Sphinx will show you an NPC that you need to track down and bring back. Pay close attention to the woman’s hair, clothes, and scar, or take a screenshot to refer back to. The two possible options will be Dante and Virgil (referencing Capcom’s Devil May Cry series). Dante has straight hair and a scar on the left eye, while Vergil has more curly hair. You can find Dante in Checkpoint Rest Town and Vergil in Bakbattahl, so seek out whichever one you need and bring them back.

Your prize is the Whimsical Daydream weapon

With all the riddles solved, you must kill the Sphinx to claim its last reward. Killing it will complete the quest and loot the final chest for an Eternal Wakestone.

