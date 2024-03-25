 Skip to main content
The best item recipes in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Jesse Lennox
By

Believe it or not, your Arisen in Dragon’s Dogma 2 is very skilled at crafting. We’re not talking about building structures, tools, or weapons, but item crafting. By combining specific pairs of ingredients in your inventory, you can produce some extremely potent consumables. As you will discover for yourself on your first long trip across the land, there are a ton of materials to discover, leading to hundreds or thousands of possible combinations. Knowing what items are best saved to make something special can save you from having to scour the world looking for more or struggling without it. Here are the best recipes that not even the best pawns will tell you about.

Best item recipes

A crafting tutorial in Dragon's Dogma 2.
Capcom

Salburious Drought

This green liquid will be your most common healing item in Dragon’s Dogma 2 and also the item you will probably craft first. It probably has the most possible combinations of ingredients to make and will always be a more effective way to get the most healing out of any individual ingredients. If you have a Greenwarish and combine it with almost any fruit, you can whip this tonic up.

Detoxifying Decoction

Status effects are no joke in Dragon’s Dogma 2. If you get poisoned, it isn’t going away until you cure it or rest at an in or camp. And that’s if you have enough healing items to keep yourself alive long enough to make it there. Detoxifying Decoctions will cure what ails you and keep you adventuring instead of scrambling to get back to town. An easy way to make it is by combining Pitywort and Syrupwort leaves.

Exquisite Dried Spud

Stamina regenerates naturally, so you may not think an item that replenishes it would be all that important. Ask yourself that when you’re clinging to the back of a Griffen 100 feet above the ground and your grip is slipping. Pop an Exquisite Dried Spud to keep climbing or running in those touchy moments. Just smash two Ripened Princess Harspuds together to make it.

Mighty Robrant

For a more flavorful and alternative healing item, the Mighty Robrant will be able to take you from close to death to full HP for the majority of the game. This is a second-level item made by first crafting a Fruit Robrant and then combining that with Cinnamon Bark.

Miracle Robrant

The ultimate consumable that you can make is the Miracle Robrant. This will heal a massive amount of HP and refill your stamina all in one. These take a bit more work to get, so save them for emergencies. Make one with any Fine Robrant and a Saurian’s Tail.

Bunch of Flowers

Finally, make a nice gift for someone with a Bunch of Flowers to earn some favor. You can give gifts to almost any important character in the game, and while not all will like flowers, a good deal will, and they’re free to make. We craft ours out of Sunbloom and Noonblooms, but most flower combinations will do the job.

