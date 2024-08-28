The best Syndicate rewards in Star Wars Outlaws

You will learn very quickly in Star Wars Outlaws that it isn’t the Empire that runs things — it’s the syndicates. These crime families each fight for power over the various planets you will explore and all see you as a potential pawn in their schemes. Kay has a lot of useful skills and abilities they want to take advantage of, but it isn’t a one-way street. If you can raise your reputation with a syndicate all the way to the max, you can earn yourself some valuable and exclusive rewards you won’t find in any container you lockpick. Doing that many jobs for a syndicate takes time, but also tends to incur the wrath of other syndicates at the same time, making it very challenging to keep everyone happy. These syndicates have the best rewards that you should work your way through the ranks to get.

How reputation works

Each of the four major syndicates in Star Wars Outlaws has their own reputation meter you need to manage. These have five major segments: Terrible, Bad, Poor, Good, and Excellent. You raise that meter by doing jobs for a syndicate and lower it by either doing jobs that hurt that syndicate or by fighting or trespassing on their turf.

A Terrible reputation will have that syndicate actively hunting you down. Members will shoot you on sight, and merchants connected to that syndicate jack up their prices.

At a Bad reputation, you’ll still be shot on sight and barred from any syndicate territory, get worse payments on jobs, and pay higher prices from merchants.

Poor reputation is technically the middle ground. You’re not allowed in syndicate areas, but unless you cause trouble, you’re mostly treated fairly.

Get a Good reputation and you can freely explore syndicate areas, get better jobs, and start getting discounts from merchants.

Make it to Excellent and you can start stealing anything you want in syndicate areas without fear, get the best jobs, and reap the biggest discounts.

Finally, getting the Max reputation unlocks four unique rewards for that specific syndicate.

Crimson Dawn

Of all the syndicate rewards, we feel the Crimson Dawn gear is by far the most useful. Maxing your rank will get you the Crimson Reign Satchel as a Nix cosmetic, while for Kay, you get the Crimson Reign set. Here’s what each piece does:

Crimson Reign Tunic: Gain a large amount of Adrenaline when performing stealth takedowns, as well as increased ability to avoid detection.

Crimson Reign Belt: Stealth takedowns restore health and an increase to your grenade capacity.

Crimson Reign Trousers: Increases crouched movement speed, decreases movement noise, and increases Adrenaline gained from sneaking near hostile enemies.

If you wear the complete set you also get the bonus of recharging your Stun Shot when enemies are caught in a smoke bomb.

Hutt Cartel

In second place, we found the Hutt rewards are great for more aggressive players, which makes sense considering how the Hutts act. The cosmetic piece is a Boonta Brawler Splash for Nix, but here’s the good stuff:

Boonta Brawler Jacket: Increases ammo capacity on weapons you pick up, and reduces damage taken from Blasters and projectile weapons.

Boonta Brawler Belt: Increases grenade capacity and explosion radius.

Boonta Brawler Pants: Reduces damage taken while sprinting and from explosions.

The set bonus increases your adrenaline when defeating enemies with grenades.

Pyke Syndicate

The Pyke rewards aren’t bad, but will encourage a bit more risky play. If you like that, as well as the Imperial Chestbox cosmetic for Nix, check out what you have waiting:

Imperial Disguise Jacket: Greatly increases adrenaline gain on hits with blaster and increases Power Module damage.

Imperial Disguise Belt: Restores health for each enemy defeated during Adrenaline Rush and increases Power Module heat capacity.

Imperial Disguise Pants: Increases accuracy when shooting from the hip or on the run. Blaster is Supercooled after using Adrenaline Rush.

The Imperial set bonus makes it harder for the Empire to detect you.

Ashiga Clan

Finally, we only like one of the perks the Ashiga gear gives (the Belt), but see for yourself to decide if it’s worth it. If nothing else, the Nix Kijimi Explorer Scarf is worth the effort.

Kijimi Explorer Jacket: Increases Adrenaline gained when taking damage and reduces damage taken from blaster and projectile weapons.

Kijimi Explorer Belt: Increases Bacta Vial capacity and fully restores health when taking lethal damage.

Kijimi Explorer Pants: Greatly reduces damage from explosions when crouched, rolling, or sliding, and health begins to regenerate more quickly after taking damage.

Wear the entire outfit and you get a massive defense buff when at low health.