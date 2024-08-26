Star Wars Outlaws invites you to get engrossed in not one, but many worlds. While it does share a lot of commonalities with other Ubisoft titles, specifically the best open-world games, it does break the mold in some appealing ways. Playing as a non-Force sensitive rogue named Kay, you will dive deep into the criminal underbelly of smugglers, rogues, and mercenaries all across the galaxy.
While it remains to be seen if it will be one of the best Star Wars games, we do know it has a very appealing list of Trophies and Achievements. Those who like to 100% games tend to shy away from Ubisoft games as of late for the sheer bloat of them, but Star Wars Outlaws might be more manageable. If you want to know what types of challenges await on your path to the Platinum, here are all the Trophies and Achievements in Star Wars Outlaws.
All Trophies and Achievements in Star Wars Outlaws
There are 50 Trophies and 49 Achievements in Star Wars Outlaws, with that one extra Trophy being the Platinum for PlayStation players. Here are all the trophies and their descriptions on how to unlock them.
Spoiler warning: Descriptions of some trophies do slightly spoil some plot moments. Read at your own risk.
Outlaws – Unlock all Star Wars Outlaws trophies (Platinum)
It wasn’t me – Bribe an Imperial Officer to clear Wanted Level 5
They live up to the name – Clear Wanted status by completing a death trooper confrontation event
Shoot first – Defeat 6 enemies simultaneously using Adrenaline Rush
No match for a good blaster – Fully upgrade a blaster module configuration
Got you something – Collect all Nix treasures
Galactic gourmet – Sample all galactic street food
Good listener – Listen to the longest sob story in the galaxy
Experience outranks everything – Complete all Expert quests
Adventure and excitement – Discover all planet areas
Give me the good stuff – Buy an item from a merchant’s VIP stock
Old school cool – Acquire the Disruptor gear set
Honest work – Complete 40 contracts
Cutthroat politics – Reach maximum reputation with the Pyke Syndicate
Cloak and dagger – Reach maximum reputation with Crimson Dawn
What you see is what you get – Reach maximum reputation with the Hutt Cartel
The Queen’s word is law – Reach maximum reputation with the Ashiga Clan
Think I had a choice? – Reach the lowest possible reputation with a faction
It’s mine now – Acquire the scoundrel gear set
Stay on target – Complete your first Intel chain
Easy pickings – Pickpocket a customer in a cantina on each planet
Against all odds – Win your first fixed fathier race
No such thing as luck – Cheat and win a Sabacc game against Lando
There is no try – Get a high score in an arcade game
Right back at you – Defeat 20 enemies using items fetched by Nix
How rude! – Blind 30 enemies with Nix attacks
Punching up – Defeat each syndicate’s capital ship without taking hull damage
Might want to buckle up – Fly into space in a fully upgraded Trailblazer
I’ll bet you have – Defeat 20 enemies distracted by Fast-Talk
The heavier they fall – Defeat a Raider to clear Wanted status
Sometimes I amaze even myself – Defeat an enemy ship after doing a loop maneuver
Never tell me the odds – Defeat an enemy ship without dealing the finishing blow with lasers or missiles
Into darkness – Destroy 10 enemy ships inside the Kijimi nebula
Like a bantha – Perform a perfect landing with the speeder
Galaxy drift – Perform a 30 -econd powerslide drift
Don’t get cocky – Defeat 5 enemies with Adrenaline Rush on the speeder simultaneously
Into the main frame – Slice 10 advanced terminals
Slice like you – Slice 20 terminals
Now you see me, now you don’t – Disable an alarm using a security terminal while the alarm is active
Get rhythm – Pick 20 locks with the data spike
Made it somehow – Acquire a blaster, a starship, and a speeder
Tip the scales – Complete all main quests on Toshara
One job at a time – Complete all main quests on Kijimi
Making friends – Escape from Jabba’s palace
Rare friends – Complete all main quests on Tatooine
Spiked – Liberate the original Super Viper Droid
Best of the best – Complete all main quests on Akiva
The Director – Learn Sliro’s secret
Eye on the score – Complete all main quests in Canto Bight
Calling in some favors – Destroy the Revelator