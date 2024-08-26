Star Wars Outlaws invites you to get engrossed in not one, but many worlds. While it does share a lot of commonalities with other Ubisoft titles, specifically the best open-world games, it does break the mold in some appealing ways. Playing as a non-Force sensitive rogue named Kay, you will dive deep into the criminal underbelly of smugglers, rogues, and mercenaries all across the galaxy.

While it remains to be seen if it will be one of the best Star Wars games, we do know it has a very appealing list of Trophies and Achievements. Those who like to 100% games tend to shy away from Ubisoft games as of late for the sheer bloat of them, but Star Wars Outlaws might be more manageable. If you want to know what types of challenges await on your path to the Platinum, here are all the Trophies and Achievements in Star Wars Outlaws.

Recommended Videos

All Trophies and Achievements in Star Wars Outlaws

There are 50 Trophies and 49 Achievements in Star Wars Outlaws, with that one extra Trophy being the Platinum for PlayStation players. Here are all the trophies and their descriptions on how to unlock them.

Spoiler warning: Descriptions of some trophies do slightly spoil some plot moments. Read at your own risk.

Outlaws – Unlock all Star Wars Outlaws trophies (Platinum)

It wasn’t me – Bribe an Imperial Officer to clear Wanted Level 5

They live up to the name – Clear Wanted status by completing a death trooper confrontation event

Shoot first – Defeat 6 enemies simultaneously using Adrenaline Rush

No match for a good blaster – Fully upgrade a blaster module configuration

Got you something – Collect all Nix treasures

Galactic gourmet – Sample all galactic street food

Good listener – Listen to the longest sob story in the galaxy

Experience outranks everything – Complete all Expert quests

Adventure and excitement – Discover all planet areas

Give me the good stuff – Buy an item from a merchant’s VIP stock

Old school cool – Acquire the Disruptor gear set

Honest work – Complete 40 contracts

Cutthroat politics – Reach maximum reputation with the Pyke Syndicate

Cloak and dagger – Reach maximum reputation with Crimson Dawn

What you see is what you get – Reach maximum reputation with the Hutt Cartel

The Queen’s word is law – Reach maximum reputation with the Ashiga Clan

Think I had a choice? – Reach the lowest possible reputation with a faction

It’s mine now – Acquire the scoundrel gear set

Stay on target – Complete your first Intel chain

Easy pickings – Pickpocket a customer in a cantina on each planet

Against all odds – Win your first fixed fathier race

No such thing as luck – Cheat and win a Sabacc game against Lando

There is no try – Get a high score in an arcade game

Right back at you – Defeat 20 enemies using items fetched by Nix

How rude! – Blind 30 enemies with Nix attacks

Punching up – Defeat each syndicate’s capital ship without taking hull damage

Might want to buckle up – Fly into space in a fully upgraded Trailblazer

I’ll bet you have – Defeat 20 enemies distracted by Fast-Talk

The heavier they fall – Defeat a Raider to clear Wanted status

Sometimes I amaze even myself – Defeat an enemy ship after doing a loop maneuver

Never tell me the odds – Defeat an enemy ship without dealing the finishing blow with lasers or missiles

Into darkness – Destroy 10 enemy ships inside the Kijimi nebula

Like a bantha – Perform a perfect landing with the speeder

Galaxy drift – Perform a 30 -econd powerslide drift

Don’t get cocky – Defeat 5 enemies with Adrenaline Rush on the speeder simultaneously

Into the main frame – Slice 10 advanced terminals

Slice like you – Slice 20 terminals

Now you see me, now you don’t – Disable an alarm using a security terminal while the alarm is active

Get rhythm – Pick 20 locks with the data spike

Made it somehow – Acquire a blaster, a starship, and a speeder

Tip the scales – Complete all main quests on Toshara

One job at a time – Complete all main quests on Kijimi

Making friends – Escape from Jabba’s palace

Rare friends – Complete all main quests on Tatooine

Spiked – Liberate the original Super Viper Droid

Best of the best – Complete all main quests on Akiva

The Director – Learn Sliro’s secret

Eye on the score – Complete all main quests in Canto Bight

Calling in some favors – Destroy the Revelator