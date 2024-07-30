 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Star Wars Outlaws has a surprising connection to Solo

By
star wars outlaws interview returning characters qi ra
Ubisoft

Star Wars Outlaws may feature a brand new smuggler character named Kay Vess, but it will include plenty of returning characters from the Star Wars movies as well. Lando Calrissian and a carbonite-frozen Han Solo have both appeared in the game’s trailers, while characters like Jabba the Hutt and Qi’ra return as leaders of some of the criminal underworld Syndicates that players must work with. Lead writer Nikki Foy told Digital Trends at a Star Wars Outlaws preview event that bringing characters like Qi’ra back was taken very seriously.

“It’s a huge responsibility. I think these are characters that belong to so many people. They’re beloved by them as they’ve grown up with them. Our whole team takes it very seriously when writing for these characters,” Foy tells Digital Trends.

Recommended Videos

I specifically asked about Qi’ra, who most fans will recognize thanks to Emila Clarke’s performance in Solo: A Star Wars Story. The film ended on somewhat of a cliffhanger with her character, as she was working for Darth Maul and assuming leadership of the Crimson Dawn crime syndicate. Star Wars comics have since filled in the gaps of what Qi’ra was doing during the events of the original trilogy, but a lot of potential with the character has been left untapped. Star Wars Outlaws will be the first time a lot of people will see the character since 2018. Foy appreciated all of the material Lucasfilm had to let them work with for Crimson Dawn compared to some of the other Syndicates and how it allowed Qi’ra to coexist as a fleshed-out character alongside Kay Vess.

“We’re all nerds and fans of the comics, and we really loved what they were doing with Crimson Dawn, so bringing Qi’ra back was a really fun challenge,” Foy says. “We have all this great material to work with. We know exactly when Star Wars Outlaws is happening; we know the past and what’s going to happen in the future. It sets us up to really make Q’ira and Crimson Dawn exist parallel to Kay and explore how Kay can help them or exploit them, which is fun. It was nice to have a Syndicate that was that fleshed out already.”

Star Wars Outlaws launches for PC, PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S on July 30. I went hands-on with the game for over four hours, so make sure you check out my preview of Ubisoft’s latest as well.

Editors’ Recommendations

Tomas Franzese
Tomas Franzese
Gaming Staff Writer
Tomas Franzese is a Staff Writer at Digital Trends, where he reports on and reviews the latest releases and exciting…
Ubisoft’s Star Wars Outlaws stars a cunning hero seeking a new life
Kay Vess looking through window with shadow over face

Ubisoft announced Star Wars Outlaws, a new Star Wars game, in collaboration with Lucasfilm Games at today's Xbox Showcase. The latest installment leaves behind Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and Survivor protagonist Cal Kestis in favor of a new rebellious, rule-breaking hero called Kay Vess.

Star Wars Outlaws: Official World Premiere Trailer

Read more
All Stim upgrade locations in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
Cal picking up a stim upgrade with BD.

Just like Fallen Order before it, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor has many Souls-like elements. Outside of the general flow of combat, and the way Meditation Points work, Stims are essentially analogous to your Estus flas -- a limited healing resource that you can only replenish by resting. You will only start with a meager two Stims, leaving you with very little room for error even on low-difficulty settings. Thankfully, Stim Upgrades allow you to increase that number by one for each you manage to find. Given how powerful these are, you'll want to gather up as many as possible to ensure your survival in the galaxy far, far away. If The Force isn't so strong with you, allow us to guide you to all the Stim Upgrade locations in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

We will outline where to find each Stim organized by the planet they're on, so minor spoilers ahead if you haven't seen every planet in the game yet.
All Stim Upgrades on Coruscant
Undercity Meats

Read more
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor ending explained: What happens to Cal, Cere, and Bode?
Bode helps Cal up in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

Respawn Entertainment’s Star Wars Jedi: Survivor finally launched on April 28, continuing the story of Jedi Knight Cal Kestis during the Reign of the Empire era. Its predecessor, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, ended with Kal, his mentor Cere, Nightsister Merrin, and Mantis pilot Greez destroying a Holocron with the locations of force-sensitive children on it. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor follows Cal five years after the events of that game as he struggles to balance his well-being with his fight against the Empire and uncovers a new threat linked to The High Republic and a mysterious planet.
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is a lengthy adventure as it takes over 20 hours to experience a story with quite a few twists and turns. Whether you’ve beaten the game and are looking for a recap or want to know how Cal Kestis’ adventures continue, this is a rundown of what happens in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor and how it all coalesces into a somber ending.
This article contains spoilers for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.
How does Star Wars Jedi: Survivor begin
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor begins with Cal Kestis seemingly captured on Coruscant. While it initially seems like he’s being turned over into the custody of a Utapauian senator, it turns out this is all part of an elaborate heist with a new crew that Cal has been running with since the Mantis crew from the first game disbanded. During this mission, Cal meets Bode Akuna, who tells Cal he’s fighting to protect his daughter Kata from the Empire.

They are eventually able to track down the Utapauian senator’s damaged ship, and all seems to be going well. Unfortunately, they are then ambushed by an Imperial Squad led by the Ninth Sister from the Fallen Order. Cal kills the Ninth Sister and escapes on the Mantis, but everyone but him and Bode is killed, and the Mantis is heavily damaged. With no other choice, he flies to the planet Koboh, where Greez is now living, and crash lands on the planet.
After fighting some of the Bedlam Raiders, led by a powerful Gen’Dai named Rayvis, Cal reunites with Greez. While Greez encourages Cal to settle down, Cal refuses and looks for a piece of technology in the caves beneath Greez’s Saloon. While doing this, he discovers an old ruin from The High Republic era, and frees a droid named ZN-A4 (or Zee) for short, who was sent on a mission by a Jedi Knight named Santari Khri during the High Republic era to find the “Key to Tanalorr.”
Cal investigates this, learning that Santari Khri and a Jedi named Dagan Gera found Tanalorr, a hidden planet beyond the dangerous Koboh Abyss, where they wanted to build a new Jedi base. Cal decides to free Dagan from his Bacta Tank, but he quickly betrays Cal after learning of the Jedi’s fall, adamant about retaking Tanalorr with the help of Rayvis, who owes him a life debt. Now, Cal, Bode, and Greez make it their duty to stop Dagan and potentially claim Tanalorr as a safe haven for themselves.
The quest to stop Dagan Gera
Following this encounter, Cal, Greez, and Bode, who found Cal on Koboh, decide to look for Tanalorr and make it their new home together. Looking for any existing information on Tanalorr, the group decides to go to Jedha, where Cal’s mentor Cere Junda is working with Jedi Master Edo Cordova to rebuild the Jedi Archives and support the Hidden Path, which protects force-sensitive people from the Empire.

Read more