How to get the true ending in Dragon’s Dogma 2

It’s hard to know if a game has multiple endings, especially one as unique as Dragon’s Dogma 2. You can finish the game and not have any clue as to whether or not you’re missing anything. And in this case, there’s quite a bit more hidden if you’re able to unravel a few cryptic hints. If that’s too much work for you, we can guide you like a faithful pawn to the solution.

The true ending to Dragon’s Dogma 2 is far more satisfying in terms of story, but also adds a surprising amount of gameplay as well. This is something you certainly don’t want to miss if you enjoyed the game up to this point, so let’s break down what you need to do to get the true ending.

Recommended Videos

Note: We will not be spoiling any plot details of the regular or true endings, only the method in which you get the latter and the name of a location you will need to reach to confirm you are on the path to get it.

How to get the true ending

The first step in getting to the true ending is to see the normal ending. You can easily tell you got the normal ending when you see credits roll and are given the option to reload your last save prior to finishing the game. You are also able to start a new game plus run, keeping your level and gear, but this will reset the story back to the beginning. If you choose this, you will need to play the entire game back up to this point again.

Once you have gotten to the normal ending and beaten the last boss, you need to speak to the pathfinder inside the palace to return to the moment prior to fighting the boss. When you do, fight the boss again and ride it like before. This time, crawl around to the boss’s heart and use the Empowered Godsbane Blade. Without spoiling anything, you are then given the option to go to a new area called the “Unmoored World.” Go there and you will be on the path to the true ending.

Editors' Recommendations