How to transfer weapon stats in Throne and Liberty

In an MMORPG like Throne and Liberty you will constantly be grinding for something. This game doesn't have classes, though, so you will mainly be leveling up your character and their equipment. That is a fun system on the surface, but it can create a problem where you don't want to upgrade to a new weapon because you've already leveled up a lower-tier weapon so much. Thankfully, there's a way to pass along all that XP you gained on one weapon into a better one. Here's how it's done.

Difficulty Easy Duration 5 minutes What You Need An upgradable weapon

A second weapon of the same type but a higher level

Sollant

How to transfer weapon stats

You will unlock the ability to transfer gear stats automatically as soon as you get your first piece of gear that can be upgraded. This should happen very shortly into your adventures. All it requires is two weapons of the same type and some Sollant.

Step 1: Get two pieces of the same gear or weapon type.

The piece you want to transfer XP to must be of a higher level than the gear you're drawing XP from — you can't pass XP down to a lower-level weapon.

Step 2: Open the Gear Enchantment menu and go to the Transfer tab.

Step 3: Put the gear you want to receive the transfer in the top circle and the gear you want to take XP from in the bottom from the grid on the right side of the screen.

Step 4: Once both are in place, you can see what the end result will be for your new piece of gear.

Step 5: Hit Transfer at the bottom of the screen and a warning will appear letting you know that the gear you're drawing XP from will be destroyed in the process.

Additionally, the gear you get after the transfer is complete will become bound, meaning you can't trade it.