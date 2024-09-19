Winter is coming early this year thanks to the release of Frostpunk 2. This grueling city builder will build upon the stress and difficulty of keeping your little colony alive through a worldwide volcanic winter. You will take on the role of “The Steward,” who is tasked with making all the difficult choices in leading the people of New London. Between population, food, and political problems, you will have your hands full at every moment, but the first task on your agenda needs to be making sure you’re ready for the game’s launch. Here’s all the preload information you need to be ready for Frostpunk 2.

Frostpunk 2 release date

The official release date for Frostpunk 2 is September 20, however, anyone who preorders the Deluxe Edition was able to get three days of early access and start managing their cities on September 17. If you have the Deluxe edition, see the above map for when you can start early access.

Frostpunk 2 file size

Frostpunk 2 is a very small game in terms of file size, only asking for 30 GB of space on PC.

Frostpunk 2 preload options

Developer 11 Bit Studios hasn’t mentioned when or if there will be an opportunity to preload Frostpunk 2. If news breaks with new information, we will keep you updated.

Frostpunk 2 preorder details

There are just two versions of Frostpunk 2 available to preorder: Standard and Deluxe. Here’s how much each one costs and what you get for putting your money down early.

Standard Edition — $45

Frostpunk 2

Deluxe Edition — $75