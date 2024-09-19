 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Guides

Frostpunk 2 preload guide: release date, file size, and preorder

By
frostpunk 2 announcement
Image used with permission by copyright holder

Winter is coming early this year thanks to the release of Frostpunk 2. This grueling city builder will build upon the stress and difficulty of keeping your little colony alive through a worldwide volcanic winter. You will take on the role of “The Steward,” who is tasked with making all the difficult choices in leading the people of New London. Between population, food, and political problems, you will have your hands full at every moment, but the first task on your agenda needs to be making sure you’re ready for the game’s launch. Here’s all the preload information you need to be ready for Frostpunk 2.

Frostpunk 2 release date

The Frostpunk 2 release map.
11 Bit Studios

The official release date for Frostpunk 2 is September 20, however, anyone who preorders the Deluxe Edition was able to get three days of early access and start managing their cities on September 17. If you have the Deluxe edition, see the above map for when you can start early access.

Recommended Videos

Frostpunk 2 file size

Frostpunk 2 is a very small game in terms of file size, only asking for 30 GB of space on PC.

Related

Frostpunk 2 preload options

Developer 11 Bit Studios hasn’t mentioned when or if there will be an opportunity to preload Frostpunk 2. If news breaks with new information, we will keep you updated.

Frostpunk 2 preorder details

Building districts in Frostpunk 2.
11 bit Studios

There are just two versions of Frostpunk 2 available to preorder: Standard and Deluxe. Here’s how much each one costs and what you get for putting your money down early.

Standard Edition — $45

  • Frostpunk 2

Deluxe Edition — $75

  • Frostpunk 2
  • 3 post-launch DLCs
  • 72-hour early access to story mode
  • An exclusive in-game item
  • “Warm Flesh” digital novella
  • Digital artbook and soundtrack

Editors’ Recommendations

Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox loves writing, games, and complaining about not having time to write and play games. He knows the names of more…
Frostpunk 2: release date, trailers, gameplay and more
A city in Frostpunk 2.

Winter, or should we say Frostpunk 2, is coming. The sequel to one of the most brutal takes on the city-building genre has been cooking for a long time, and fans have been eagerly anticipating any scrap of news about this chilling title. The original was one of the few games to mix survival and city simulation elements together, all wrapped up in a frozen backdrop that made every decision harrowing. So come, sit by the warmth of the furnace, and learn everything we know about Frostpunk 2.
Release date

Frostpunk 2 will launch on September 20 after getting a two-month delay from its original date of July 25, 2024.
Platforms
As of the time of this writing, Frostpunk 2 is only confirmed to be coming to PC. However, the original game was also a PC exclusive before later being ported to console, so it is possible the sequel will follow a similar staggered release schedule.
Trailers
Frostpunk 2 Announcement Trailer

Read more
State of Decay 3 reemerges with a new trailer, but no release date
State of Decay 3 zombie.

During the June 2024 Xbox Games Showcase, Undead Labs showed off a new trailer for State of Decay 3. While the trailer didn't reveal a release date, it did show some new gameplay. The studio also has a new logo, representing its transition from being an indie studio to an Xbox one.

The trailer shows a desolate world filled with zombies and third-person shooter gameplay. The atmosphere feels much more fantastical and supernatural with its red hues, and is akin to Redfall rather than games with a more realistic tone like The Last of Us or Days Gone.

Read more
Shadow of the Erdtree preload guide: release time, file size, and preorder
A furnace golem looms in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree.

Every Elden Ring fan has been preparing their characters and honing their skills for when the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC finally arrives. This is the longest it's taken for FromSoftware to add DLC to one of its games, and hype has reached a boiling point in the weeks leading up to release.

As excited as we all are to enter the Lands of Shadows for the first time, it isn't just your Tarnished that needs to be battle-ready. Making sure you have the content preloaded, and enough space to hold it, before launch will ensure the only road bumps you hit are the new enemies and bosses. Let's break down all the preload information you need to know before Shadow of the Erdtree breaks your spirit.
Shadow of the Erdtree release time
Shadow of the Erdtree is scheduled to release on June 21, but no specific time has been given just yet. If we had to guess, we would say it will come out at midnight ET time, but we will let you know when specific times are listed.
Shadow of the Erdtree file size
https://twitter.com/PlaystationSize/status/1798320557706076525

Read more