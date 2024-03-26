The best Dragon’s Dogma 2 mods

Even before release, there were some red flags about how Dragon’s Dogma 2 would perform on a technical level. While console players need to wait and hope for patches to fix things, those on PC can already improve their games through the hard work of modders. Of course, technical improvements are only one area where modders focus. With such a massive world and many systems in place, Dragon’s Dogma 2 is brimming with potential for mods of all shapes and sizes. Aside from mods that just improve your performance, most are better saved for after you’ve reached the true ending, but no one is going to stop you if you’d rather start experimenting from the start. Here are a handful of the best mods you should try in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 DLSS3 Enabler 01 – Puredark

For whatever reason, Dragon’s Dogma 2 launched with its DLSS3 function disabled. While it is assumed it will be turned on at some point with a patch, modder Puredark went ahead and released the simple Dragon’s Dogma 2 DLSS3 Enabler 01 to let you actually play the game with better visuals and framerates. If you have an Nvidia 4000 series GPU, there’s no reason not to install this simple enabler.

Crazy’s Shop

There are a few key items that are intentionally restricted in Dragon’s Dogma 2. The most notable are Ferrystones, which are used for fast travel, camping sets, Wakestones, Beetles, and more. While some find it more immersive not to have an infinite amount of these, others might simply see it as a pain and annoyance. Crazy’s Shop adds 255 of these items and more to the shops in the main town of Vernworth. If that wasn’t enough, they all restock back to 255 each day, so there’s absolutely zero risk of running out.

Do not be afraid of excess weight

The Golden Trove Beetles tucked away across the world in Dragon’s Dogma 2 are the only way to increase your weight capacity permanently. The only other option to carry a bit more is through a Ring of Accural, but that also only gives you an extra 5kg of leeway. Since your weight directly impacts your speed, stamina, and how much you will be able to loot on any given trip, managing your weight is a big concern. If you’d rather it not be, grab the Do Not be Afraid of Excess Weight mod. All it does is buff the Ring of Accural’s bonus from a measly 5kg to 20,50,500 when you buy it from the merchant shown above. Basically, you never have to worry about how much you’re carrying again.

No Job Requirements

Vocations are your class or job in Dragon’s Dogma 2 and determine your skills, but also what weapons and armor you are able to wear. That means you can’t be a mage who wields a greatsword or a thief with a staff unless you get and equip the Warfarer Vocation, but that has its drawbacks. The No Job Requirements mod just lifts the restrictions on what you can equip but still locks your skills to whatever your main Vocation is. You can even tweak the details so it only applies to armor, weapons, or both, and if you want that gear not to weigh anything, either. While you can also use this to give your Pawns any weapon or armor, it will make it so no one else can use or summon them into their game.

Item Tweaks

Finally, let’s just break the economy. The Item Tweaks mod gives you the best deal you could ever want in Dragon’s Dogma 2: all items of choice cost just 1 Gold, and everything you sell is worth 10x as much as normal. You can only have one tweak active at a time, such as the price, sell price, no weight, and more, since they would conflict with one another if all were enabled.

