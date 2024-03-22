 Skip to main content
How to increase maximum carry weight in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Jesse Lennox
By

One lesson you will learn very quickly in Dragon’s Dogma 2 is that your Arisen isn’t built to carry as many materials as you want it to. On a single trek through the world, you will be snagging fruits, herbs, monster parts, ore, weapons, and more. All that weight adds up fast, and you only need to go over half your weight limit before seeing negative effects. Sure, your pawns can shoulder some of that burden, but even then, you will need to start leaving things behind. There are no backpacks or stats you can increase to increase your carrying capacity, but that doesn’t mean it isn’t possible. You just need to look in a different place.

How to increase your maximum weight

An inventory screen in Dragon's Dogma 2.
Capcom

There are two ways to increase your weight limit in Dragon’s Dogma 2, but only one of them is permanent. That is to find and use special Golden Trove Beatles hidden in the world. These are big, gold glowing beetle-looking critters, usually clinging to trees or walls that you can grab like anything else. Once you find one, open your inventory and use it to permanently increase your weight by .015kg. That’s a rather small increment, but there are dozens, if not over a hundred, of these bugs to find.

Another way you can find them if you’re not having luck tracking them down in the wild is to set them as your pawn quest. If your pawn is summoned to help another player, and they give your pawn a Golden Trove Beatle to bring back to you to complete the quest, you can get one basically for free. Considering how valuable they are, though, don’t expect too many people to offer them up.

The only other way to buff your weight is to wear a ring with that effect, but of course, this sacrifices one of only two ring slots you have.

