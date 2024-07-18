Splitgate 2: release date window, trailers, gameplay, and more

In 2021, the original Splitgate became an overnight success when word spread about its beta. It blended the best elements of arena shooters with the mind-bending mechanics of Portal. Instead of simply running and shooting around a map, all players had the ability to create portals to flank and create new sightlines through. This opened up a ton of possibilities, and yet the game was almost immediately abandoned after reaching 1.0. Now, developer 1047 Games is back with a full sequel. Splitgate 2 isn’t just a few more maps and guns, but a full-on sequel. Let’s jump through this portal and get the drop on all the details about this new game.

Release date window

Splitgate 2 only has a rough release window of 2025. There’s no way to tell right now when next year it will come, but it would be safer to assume in the second half.

Platforms

Splitgate 2 will be available for most platforms when it is released. This includes PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. It will also be free-to-play so everyone is welcome to jump in and give it a shot.

Trailers

The announcement trailer for Splitgate 2 is purely cinematic but does show off a few concepts we can expect in the full game. While there is a hint of personality in the characters shown in the trailer, it is only a few small quips.

Unlike the first game, we do know that Splitgate 2 will have a single-player narrative mode, but nothing beyond its existence. The only hint CEO Ian Proulx gives during an IGN interview is that, “We’re not killing each other to save humanity or to defeat evil. It’s a sport. And so that reflects itself in the lore, in the art style. You saw a very small smidge of that in Splitgate, because that was always my original vision is I wanted it to be a sport.”

Gameplay

When people say Splitgate was a mashup of Halo and Portal, they weren’t wrong. Splitgate 2 looks to recapture that special feel of tight arena-shooter mechanics with the added wrinkle of needing to place and watch out for portals. In that same IGN interview Proulx said, “Splitgate was much more of an arena shooter, fast-paced, very circular motion. With this next game, it’s much more of a class-based shooter or arcade shooter where it’s still fast-paced. It’s still about shooting people and portaling, but it’s a little bit more thoughtful, it’s a little bit more strategic. The angles are a little bit more intentional and less chaotic.”

Those classes will include the Aeros, Meridian, and Sabrask, but what exactly differentiates these from one another is not yet clear.

The trailer also shows off some new tools, such as a deployable portal, explosive disk, and some form of stasis trap. These are likely tied to each of the factions based on the footage.

In addition to the standard 4v4 deathmatch game types returning from the first game, Splitgate 2 will also bring in objective game modes. None were specifically mentioned, but would no doubt need to be carefully considered with how the portal mechanic could affect balance.

Preorder

There’s no preorder information for Splitgate 2 as of this writing. However, since it will be free-to-play, the only preorders we expect would be for cosmetic items and things of that nature. You can wishlist the game on Steam, Xbox, or PSN.