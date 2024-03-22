 Skip to main content
How long is Dragon’s Dogma 2?

Jesse Lennox
By

Open-world RPGs can be anywhere from around a dozen hours long to well over 100. Dragon’s Dogma 2 is very unique, even among others in the genre, for not adhering to a lot of traditional design philosophies, such as how it handles fast travel. If anything, that will only add to your total playtime, plus there are all the optional quests to do, Vocations to try out and level up, and more if you’re a completionist. If you’re wondering if you have the time to fit Dragon’s Dogma 2 into your schedule among all the other games releasing, here’s how long you can expect this adventure to last.

How long is Dragon’s Dogma 2?

A queen sits in a chair in Dragon's Dogma 2.
Capcom

For the main quest, Dragon’s Dogma 2 can probably be beaten in around 25 hours, give or take. That’s assuming you mainline the story as efficiently as possible and don’t get stuck on any boss fights being under-leveled. A more realistic playthrough where you explore a bit, do some side content, and maybe go for the true ending will push you into the 30 to 35-hour range, as it did for us.

If you wanted to do everything, including getting all the trophies and achievements, then you might be looking at either 80 hours or more, depending on if you use guides to help find collectibles and solve any particularly tricky quests.

