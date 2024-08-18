 Skip to main content
Gamescom Opening Night Live 2024: How to watch and what to expect

Gamescom
This story is part of our Summer Gaming Marathon series.

Gamescom, Europe’s biggest gaming convention, returns this week. Video game companies from all over the world will attend to present their upcoming games to the public. To kick things off each year, Gamescom works with Geoff Keighley, of Summer Game Fest and The Game Awards fame, to throw a Gamescom Opening Night Live showcase full of announcements. And 2024 is no different, as Gamescom Opening Night Live will take place this Tuesday. It will give us a look at some of the year’s biggest games, including Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, and Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero.

It’s a show that video game fans should tune into if they want an idea of what’s in development at some of the most popular game companies right now. We’ve rounded up everything that you need to know about Gamescom Opening Night Live 2024 before tuning in.

When is Gamescom Opening Night Live 2024

The main Gamescom Opening Night Live will begin at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT on August 20. If you don’t want to miss any announcements, know that there’s also going to be a preshow hosted by Kyle Bosman that precedes the main event at 1:30 p.m. ET/10:30 a.m. PT.

How to watch Gamescom Opening Night Live 2024

GAMESCOM Opening Night Live 2024 ONL: Official Livestream (Tuesday, August 20, 11a PT/2p ET/8p CEST)

While it is possible to attend Gamescom Opening Night Live in person if you live in Germany, most of us will have to watch it online. It will be broadcast live on Gamescom’s official website and The Game Awards’ YouTube channel. We’ve embedded the YouTube link above, so you’ll be able to watch it right from this article once it rolls around.

What to expect from Gamescom Opening Night Live 2024

Goku in Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero.
Bandai Namco Entertianment

The best part about Keighley’s showcases is that he isn’t tied to a single company or platform. That means anything is fair game in regards to what will show up to the show. In the leadup to Gamescom Opening Night Live 2024, companies like Activision, Meta, Bandai Namco Entertainment, and Capcom have already confirmed that they will be attending to show off their games. While there will probably be some surprises, the following titles have been publicly confirmed for Gamescom Opening Night Live.

Tomas Franzese
Tomas Franzese
Gaming Staff Writer
Tomas Franzese is a Staff Writer at Digital Trends, where he reports on and reviews the latest releases and exciting…
