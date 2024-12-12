The Game Awards 2024: Here’s the complete list of winners

Professor Jones in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is a scholar more than an action hero. Sure, he will pull off plenty of death-defying stunts while solving puzzles, hunting down collectibles, and fighting Nazis across his globe-trotting adventures, but combat will never do a thing to add to or improve your abilities. Instead, Adventure Books are the keys to unlocking new and better skills. Sadly, Indy never makes a pitstop to a library on his quest, so we have to find these valuable tomes ourselves. Let's study up on all the Adventure Books in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle and how they work.

How Adventure Books work

Indiana is smart, but apparently not so smart that just finding an Adventure Book is enough to learn all its secrets. Collecting the book is just the first step, but unlocking its ability requires you to go into the Books tab of the menu, highlight it, and spend your Adventure Points to unlock whatever skill it can grant you. Once you have unlocked it, that skill will be permanently active from that point forward.

All Adventure Books and what they do

There are dozens of Adventure Books in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, but many of them are upgraded versions of the same one that simply boost their power. Here is a full list of all the Adventure Books, what skill the provide, how many Adventure Points (AP) it costs to unlock, and what level you can find them in.

Castel Sant'Angelo

Punch Out 1

Restores stamina when you knock out an enemy - Costs 25 AP

Lucky Hat 1

When knocked out, gives you a chance to pick up your hat and get back up - Costs 125 AP

Brawler 1

Increases unarmed damage in hand-to-hand combat - Costs 200 AP

Vatican City