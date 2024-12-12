 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Features

The Game Awards 2024: Here’s the complete list of winners

By and
Key art for The Game Awards 2024.
The Game Awards
3D renders of video game controllers and devices.
2024 in Gaming
This story is part of our 2024 in Gaming series. Follow along as we reflect on the year’s best titles.
Updated less than 17 minutes ago

We’re nearing the end of 2024, so it’s once again time for The Game Awards. We’ll see some of the year’s biggest and best games — like Astro Bot, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, and Black Myth: Wukong — fight for Game of the Year and several other prestigious awards at The Game Awards 2024. Sony’s Astro Bot and Square Enix’s Final Fantasy VII Rebirth have the most nominations heading into the show, but games like Metaphor: ReFantazio and even DLC like Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree provide some stiff competition.

The Game Awards 2024 will be full of exciting video game announcements and well-deserved awards for the industry’s best titles. We’ll keep track of all the winners here, updating this page as the show goes on. Stick around and refresh this page as the show airs, and you’ll discover which game wins each award.

The Game Awards 2024: Official 4K Livestream -Thursday, December 12 (7:30p ET/4:30p PT/12:30a GMT)

Game of the Year

  • Astro Bot
  • Balatro
  • Black Myth: Wukong
  • Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
  • Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
  • Metaphor: ReFantazio
Recommended Videos

Best Game Direction

  • Astro Bot
  • Balatro
  • Black Myth Wukong
  • Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
  • Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
  • Metaphor: ReFantazio

Best Narrative

  • Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
  • Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
  • Metaphor: ReFantazio
  • Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2
  • Silent Hill 2

Best Art Direction

  • Astro Bot
  • Black Myth: Wukong
  • Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree
  • Metaphor: ReFantazio
  • Neva

Best Score & Music

  • Astro Bot
  • Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
  • Metaphor: ReFantazio
  • Silent Hill 2
  • Stellar Blade

Best Audio Design

  • Astro Bot
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
  • Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
  • Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2
  • Silent Hill 2

Best Performance

  • Briana White – Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
  • Hannah Telle – Life is Strange: Double Exposure
  • Humberly Gonzalez: Star Wars Outlaws
  • Luke Roberts – Silent Hill 2
  • Melina Juergens – Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2

Innovation in Accessibility

  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
  • Diablo 4
  • Dragon Age: The Veilguard
  • Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
  • Star Wars Outlaws

Games for Impact

  • Closer the Distance
  • Indika
  • Neva
  • Life is Strange: Double Exposure
  • Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2
  • Tales of Kenzera: Zau

Best Ongoing Game

  • Destiny 2
  • Diablo 4
  • Final Fantasy XIV
  • Fortnite
  • Helldivers 2

Best Community Support

  • Baldur’s Gate 3
  • Final Fantasy XIV
  • Fortnite
  • Helldivers 2
  • No Man’s Sky

Best Independent Game

  • Animal Well
  • Balatro
  • Lorelei and the Laser Eyes
  • Neva
  • UFO 50

Best Debut Indie Game

  • Animal Well
  • Balatro
  • Manor Lords
  • Pacific Drive
  • The Plucky Squire

Best Mobile Game

  • AFK Journey
  • Balatro
  • Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket
  • Wuthering Waves
  • Zenless Zone Zero

Best VR/AR Game

  • Arizona Sunshine Remake 
  • Asgard’s Wrath 2 
  • Batman: Arkham Shadow 
  • Metal: Hellsinger VR
  • Metro Awakening

Best Action Game

  • Black Myth: Wukong
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 
  • Helldivers 2
  • Stellar Blade
  • Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

Best Action/Adventure Game

  • Astro Bot
  • Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
  • Silent Hill 2
  • Star Wars Outlaws
  • The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

Best RPG

  • Dragon’s Dogma 2 
  • Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
  • Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
  • Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
  • Metaphor: ReFantazio

Best Fighting Game

  • Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero 
  • Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising
  • Marvel vs Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics
  • MultiVersus
  • Tekken 8

Best Family Game

  • Astro Bot
  • Princess Peach: Showtime! 
  • Super Mario Party Jamboree
  • The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
  • The Plucky Squire

Best Sim/Strategy Game

  • Age of Mythology: Retold
  • Frostpunk 2
  • Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess
  • Manor Lords
  • Unicorn Overlord 

Best Sports/Racing Game

  • F1 24
  • EA Sports FC 25
  • NBA 2K25 
  • Top Spin 2K25
  • WWE 2K24

Best Multiplayer Game

  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
  • Helldivers 2 
  • Super Mario Party Jamboree
  • Tekken 8
  • Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

Best Adaptation

  • Arcane
  • Fallout
  • Knuckles
  • Like a Dragon: Yakuza
  • Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft

Most Anticipated

  • Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
  • Ghost of Yotei
  • Grand Theft Auto 6
  • Metroid Prime 4 Beyond
  • Monster Hunter Wilds

Content Creator of the Year

  • CaseOh
  • IlloJuan
  • Techno Gamerz
  • Typical Gamer
  • Usada Pekora

Best Esports Game

  • Counter-Strike 2
  • DOTA 2
  • League of Legends
  • Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
  • Valorant

Best Esports Athlete

  • 33
  • Aleksib
  • Chovy
  • Faker
  • ZywOo
  • ZmjjKK

Best Esports Team

  • Bilibili Gaming
  • Gen.G
  • Navi
  • T1
  • Team Liquid

Players’ Voice

  • Black Myth: Wukong
  • Genshin Impact
  • Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
  • Wuthering Waves
  • Zenless Zone Zero
Topics
Cristina Alexander
Cristina Alexander
Gaming/Mobile Writer
Cristina Alexander is a gaming and mobile writer at Digital Trends. She blends fair coverage of games industry topics that…
Synduality: Echo of Ada feels like a cross between Gundam and Genshin Impact
The landscape in Synduality: Echo of Ada

I once visited a friend in Los Angeles who has an obsession with mecha and anime characters. His room is filled with figurines from Mobile Suit Gundam and Genshin Impact. I thought to myself: “Wouldn’t it be cool if someone combined these two interests?” Now, that’s just what Bandai Namco has done with Synduality, a new mixed media project that features multiple stories.

Along with an anime called Synduality: Noir and a spinoff novel called Synduality: Kaleido, there’s a video game coming called Synduality: Echo of Ada. It’s an online survival adventure game that lets you scour a postapocalyptic wasteland with a cute anime companion at your side. At a recent preview event, I played three hours of Synduality: Echo of Ada and spoke with producer Yosuke Futami about its gameplay inspirations, as well as its surprising Fallout influences.
Rebuilding
The story of Synduality: Echo of Ada follows humanity in 2222 as it rebuilds society following a world-ending event called Tears of the New Moon, where a toxic rain wiped out 90% of humanity. Humans retreated underground, founding the city of Amasia. Unfortunately, that thriving city eventually collapsed for unknown reasons. Now it’s up to a group of skilled pilots, called Drifters, to travel to the surface and collect AO crystals and other resources to help power up the city again while fighting off Enders, a hostile species of monsters.

Read more
You can now buy a refurbished Steam Deck straight from Valve — if it’s in stock
Final Fantasy VII Rebirth running on the Steam Deck.

Have you wanted to buy a Steam Deck, but aren't sure about the price? The $399 LCD model is the least expensive, but it's worth a little extra for the Steam Deck OLED, which offers double or even quadruple the onboard memory. Good news: You can now buy a refurbished Steam Deck directly from Valve. Fair warning: These are selling like hotcakes on the coldest day of the year. At the time of writing, you could pick up a 512GB Steam Deck OLED for just $439, or a 1TB version for $519.

So what does refurbished mean, exactly? According to Steam, the units are put through all the same tests as brand-new retail units, and each Steam Deck receives a factory reset, software update, and thorough examination. All of the different systems are checked and tested, including the battery.

Read more
All Adventure Books in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
An adventure book in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.

Professor Jones in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is a scholar more than an action hero. Sure, he will pull off plenty of death-defying stunts while solving puzzles, hunting down collectibles, and fighting Nazis across his globe-trotting adventures, but combat will never do a thing to add to or improve your abilities. Instead, Adventure Books are the keys to unlocking new and better skills. Sadly, Indy never makes a pitstop to a library on his quest, so we have to find these valuable tomes ourselves. Let's study up on all the Adventure Books in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle and how they work.
How Adventure Books work
Indiana is smart, but apparently not so smart that just finding an Adventure Book is enough to learn all its secrets. Collecting the book is just the first step, but unlocking its ability requires you to go into the Books tab of the menu, highlight it, and spend your Adventure Points to unlock whatever skill it can grant you. Once you have unlocked it, that skill will be permanently active from that point forward.
All Adventure Books and what they do
There are dozens of Adventure Books in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, but many of them are upgraded versions of the same one that simply boost their power. Here is a full list of all the Adventure Books, what skill the provide, how many Adventure Points (AP) it costs to unlock, and what level you can find them in.
Castel Sant'Angelo

Punch Out 1
Restores stamina when you knock out an enemy - Costs 25 AP
Lucky Hat 1
When knocked out, gives you a chance to pick up your hat and get back up - Costs 125 AP
Brawler 1
Increases unarmed damage in hand-to-hand combat - Costs 200 AP
Vatican City

Read more