The Game Awards 2024: How to watch and what to expect

It’s that time of the year again. Geoff Keighley’s The Game Awards is back later this week and will bring a bevy of video game announcements with it. The Game Awards is often one of the most entertaining gaming showcases of the year, as plenty of exciting announcements are scattered between awards and live musical performances. This year, the awards show is shaping up to be no different; in fact, it’s a bit more special as this is the 10th anniversary of The Game Awards. For those of you who are planning on tuning into The Game Awards 2024 this Thursday, here’s everything to know about when and how to watch it, as well as a tease of what you can expect from it.

When is The Game Awards 2024

The festivities surrounding The Game Awards 2024 begin at 4:30 p.m. PT on Thursday, December 12. The show’s first half-hour is branded as the Opening Act, and Sydnee Goodman is the host for this initial set of announcements and awards. Then, around 5 p.m. PT on Thursday, December 12, The Game Awards 2024 proper will begin. The Game Awards shows typically last between three to four hours, so make sure you set aside the whole evening to watch it live.

How to watch The Game Awards 2024

The Game Awards 2024 will be simultaneously live-streamed across lots of different platforms this Thursday. Official The Game Awards accounts across YouTube, Twitch, X, Facebook, Kick, and even Steam will host the live stream. You can also expect lots of places to co-stream The Game Awards 2024, from IGN and GameSpot to international platforms like WeChat. You have no shortage of options when it comes to where to watch The Game Awards 2024, but I’ve embedded the YouTube livestream above so you can watch right from this page.

What to expect from The Game Awards 2024

Fewer games than usual have been teased for The Game Awards ahead of time this year. However, we do know some of what will show up. That includes new trailers for Warframe: 1999 and Mecha Break and the reveal of Tekken 8’s fourth DLC character. We’ll also get new looks at Borderlands 4 and Mafia: The Old Country, which are likely to be two of the show’s biggest reveals.

While we don’t know as much going into the showcase this year, The Game Awards is typically home to dozens of tantalizing video game announcements. There’s no reason to expect anything different from this year.