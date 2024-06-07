Everything announced at Summer Game Fest 2024

The 2024 Summer Game Fest is finally here, and it will begin with Geoff Keighley’s annual showcase featuring games from all corners of the video game industry. We’re set to get updates on a variety of highly anticipated titles, including Capcom’s Monster Hunter Wilds, Sega’s Metaphor: ReFantazio, Bandai Namco Entertainment’s Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero, Warhorse Studios’ Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, and more. Some new game announcements and other surprises are bound to pop up as well.

Because the kickoff showcase for Summer Game Fest 2024 isn’t restricted to any one platform or game publisher, expect this to be a massive showcase that you won’t want to miss. A lot of games will be shown off, though. To help you keep track of that, we’ll be doing a live recap of the showcase and updating this article throughout the event with every new announcement. Keep an eye on this page over the course of Summer Game Fest in order to keep track of every cool reveal.

Sony announces Lego Horizon Adventures for PS5, PC, and Switch

Lego Horizon Adventures Reveal Trailer

It turns out there was a secret game coming soon that Sony did not showcase in May’s State of Play. That title is Lego Horizon Adventures; as its name suggests, this is a Lego game set in the universe of games like Horizon Zero Dawn and Horizon Forbidden West. It’s an isometric action game starring Aloy and her friends as they fight the mechanical creatures that populate its post-apocalyptic world. Lego Horizon Adventures will be released for PS5, PC, and Nintendo Switch this holiday, making it a rare Nintendo game from PlayStation Studios.

Sid Meier’s Civilization VII was announced by Firaxis and 2K

Sid Meier’s Civilization VII - Official Teaser Trailer

Prior to Summer Game Fest 2024, 2K teased that it would reveal a new game in one of its most popular franchises during Summer Game Fest. It turns out that game was Sid Meier’s Civilization VII, the next 4X strategy game from Firaxis Entertainment and legendary game designer Sid Meier. The trailer was purely cinematic, so not much was confirmed other than the game’s existence. Sid Meier’s Civilization VII will be released for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch in 2025.

Everything else

No More Room in Hell 2 was announced, and enters early access on PC around this Halloween.

A Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions, a quidditch sports game, was announced and launches on September 3.

A multiplayer indie game CuffBust was unveiled and will release in 2025.

Star Wars Outlaws got a new gameplay trailer featuring Lando Calrissian.

Neva, the beautiful new 2D platformer from the developers of Gris, received a gameplay trailer and confirmed a 2024 release.

Black Myth: Wukong got a new trailer that reaffirmed its August release date.

Asgard’s Wrath II got an accolades trailer.

Once Human received a trailer ahead of its release next month.

An ad for Amazon Luna aired.

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 got a new trailer.

Developers from Atlus came on stage to discuss Metaphor: ReFantazio.

