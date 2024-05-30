Everything announced at PlayStation’s May 2024 State of Play

Sony’s second State of Play presentation of the year is here. We’re expecting it to give us a clearer look at what the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation VR2’s video game lineup will look like throughout the back half of 2024. Right now, games like Until Dawn’s remake and Concord are the only ones confirmed for a 2024 release, but hopefully, more show up at this event
If you play a lot of games on your PS5, you definitely won’t want to miss anything that PlayStation Studios or any of its third-party partners reveal over the course of this State of Play. For your convenience, I’m rounding up every announcement made during this State of Play right here, so keep refreshing to keep up to date on what May 2024’s State of Play has to offer.
Editors' Recommendations
- PlayStation Days of Play sale: the best deals that you don’t want to miss
- PlayStation State of Play returns this week, will feature 14 PS5 games
- 3 new PS Plus games to play this Memorial Day weekend (May 24-27)
- If you’re not using PlayStation Stars, you’re missing out
- I was a PlayStation Portal hater. Now it’s one of my go-to gaming devices