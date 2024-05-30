PlayStation’s Until Dawn remake will launch this fall for PlayStation 5 and PC. The news was revealed on today’s Sony State of Play stream, which featured a new trailer for the project that showed off its modernized visuals created in Unreal Engine 5.
Until Dawn is a PlayStation 4 horror game from developer Supermassive Games, the team behind recent titles like The Quarry. Released in 2015, it kick-started the studio’s “interactive horror” style, which puts players at the center of a playable slasher film. A remake was announced in January with a 2024 release window. Now, we roughly know when to expect it, though we don’t have an exact release date.
While January’s reveal trailer was more of a teaser, the new State of Play video properly shows the game in action. The star of the show is its Unreal Engine 5 glow-up, which gives the original game more dynamic lighting and starker contrast. PC players will likely get the most out of that when that version launches alongside the PS5 version this fall.
Otherwise, it looks like the same Until Dawn that fans loved in 2015. The trailer showcased a long reel of bloody story beats highlighting the game’s all-star cast, which features Rami Malek and Hayden Panettiere, whose faces look even more detailed in the remake.
The remake isn’t the only piece of Until Dawn media coming. A film adaptation is in the works from Shazam! Fury of the Gods director David F. Sandberg. Sony didn’t mention the film adaptation during the presentation.
Until Dawn launches this fall for PS5 and PC. You can play the original via PS Plus Extra.
