 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Until Dawn remake’s flashy new trailer shows its Unreal Engine 5 upgrade

By
A villain in a clown mask stares menacingly in Until Dawn.
Supermassive Games
Summer Gaming Marathon Feature Image
This story is part of the Digital Trends Summer Gaming Marathon series

PlayStation’s Until Dawn remake will launch this fall for PlayStation 5 and PC. The news was revealed on today’s Sony State of Play stream, which featured a new trailer for the project that showed off its modernized visuals created in Unreal Engine 5.

Until Dawn is a PlayStation 4 horror game from developer Supermassive Games, the team behind recent titles like The Quarry. Released in 2015, it kick-started the studio’s “interactive horror” style, which puts players at the center of a playable slasher film. A remake was announced in January with a 2024 release window. Now, we roughly know when to expect it, though we don’t have an exact release date.

Recommended Videos

While January’s reveal trailer was more of a teaser, the new State of Play video properly shows the game in action. The star of the show is its Unreal Engine 5 glow-up, which gives the original game more dynamic lighting and starker contrast. PC players will likely get the most out of that when that version launches alongside the PS5 version this fall.

Related

Otherwise, it looks like the same Until Dawn that fans loved in 2015. The trailer showcased a long reel of bloody story beats highlighting the game’s all-star cast, which features Rami Malek and Hayden Panettiere, whose faces look even more detailed in the remake.

The remake isn’t the only piece of Until Dawn media coming. A film adaptation is in the works from Shazam! Fury of the Gods director David F. Sandberg. Sony didn’t mention the film adaptation during the presentation.

Until Dawn launches this fall for PS5 and PC. You can play the original via PS Plus Extra.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Giovanni Colantonio
Giovanni Colantonio
Section Editor, Gaming
Giovanni is a writer and video producer focusing on happenings in the video game industry. He has contributed stories to…
Silent Hill 2 is getting a remake and it’s a PS5 console exclusive
Silent Hill 2's hero stands in a foggy street.

A Silent Hill 2 remake was officially announced during Konami's Silent Hill Transmission showcase. The game is in development over at Bloober Team and will release for PlayStation 5 and PC.

SILENT HILL Transmission (EN) | KONAMI

Read more
The Lords of the Fallen revives a long-dead Soulslike sequel
Key Art for The Lords of the Fallen shows the worlds of the living and the dead.

During Gamescom Opening Night Live, CI Games' Soulslike sequel Lord of the Fallen 2 finally reemerged with a cinematic trailer narrated by Stranger Things' Joseph Quinn. It confirms that the game is now called The Lords of the Fallen and is in active development for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S.
The Lords of the Fallen - Announcement Trailer | Wishlist on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X/S #DareToHope
While the trailer doesn't show any gameplay, a press release gives more context for what players can expect from this Soulslike RPG. The Lords of the Fallen is set 1,000 years after its 2014 predecessor and will have players exploring the realms of the living and the dead, completing quests for NPCs and slaying tough enemies along the way. This game's world is five times larger than that of the original Lords of the Fallen, it features online co-op, and everything is being enabled by Unreal Engine 5. 
Although The Lords of the Fallen looks like a promising Soulslike RPG on its own, the most interesting thing about this game is its journey to release. Developers CI Games and Deck13 launched the original Lords of the Fallen in 2014 for PC, PS4, and Xbox One. While reviews for it were middling, a sequel was announced soon after with a 2017 release window, although Deck 13 was not involved. Its development was rife with issues, and CI Games made little progress internally before the team was significantly downsized. In 2018, CI Games announced a partnership with a developer called Defiant Studios to finish the game. Unfortunately, that collaboration ended a year later, and Lord of the Fallen 2 fell back into development limbo.
After that, development moved to Hexworks, an internal development team of over 75 people at CI Games. It has reinvented this project as The Lords of the Fallen, more of a successor than a direct sequel, and that's the version of the game we'll get if all goes well. That's certainly a much more complicated development process than you'd expect from a sequel to a mediocre Soulslike from the mid-2010s, and it's what makes it one of the more exciting announcements from Gamescom Opening Night Live.
While CI Games previously suggested that this game will come out in 2023, no release window accompanied this announcement. We do know The Lords of the Fallen will be available for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S if it finally launches, though. 

Read more
Overwatch 2 is going free-to-play. Here’s why
Wrecking ball and his ball mech.

Overwatch 2 is going free-to-play this October. The upcoming competitive shooter from an embattled Activision Blizzard was expected to launch in 2023, but we learned that it was coming a bit earlier than expected and would be free during the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase on June 12. Still, this is a shocking shift for one of Blizzard's biggest franchises and one that has a lot of implications for the pace of updates and new content. Ahead of a livestream that gives more details about the free-to-play shift, Digital Trends spoke to some members of the development team, including Game Director Aaron Keller and Overwatch VP and Commerical Lead Jon Spector, to learn why exactly the Overwatch 2 team decided to embrace free-to-play.
Overwatch 2: Reveal Event | June 16
The best option
At launch on October 4, Overwatch 2 players can expect three new heroes (including a support character teased in the release date trailer), six new maps, over 30 new skins (including a mythic skin for Genji), the Push game mode, and the game's first battle pass. Barring any issues that cause the team to reschedule, the second season will begin on December 6 and introduce another new tank, a new map, and a battle pass with over 30 new skins. More heroes, maps, modes, and the PvE story campaign will start to roll out throughout 2023.
Blizzard plans to make seasons last nine weeks, with three or four new heroes added yearly. If you play games like Apex Legends or Valorant, this cadence of releases should be familiar to you. Keller and Spector claim that other successful free-to-play games aren't what caused Blizzard to make this shift. Instead, they say factors like lowering the barrier of entry for interested players and not wanting to hold on to finished content played a part in Overwatch 2 going free-to-play.

"We don't want to develop things and try to pool it together into a big box release; we'd rather just put content out when it's ready and do it as quickly as we can," Keller says. "As we kept working on some of the more innovative gameplay for the PvE side of Overwatch 2, it meant that it was going to take longer for any of our PvP features to go public. We want to release stuff as frequently as we can, but it was taking us too long to be able to get it in front of our players."
The original Overwatch has floundered since it stopped getting significant content updates in 2020 so Blizzard could focus on Overwatch 2. By releasing the sequel as a free-to-play game this year, that long wait ends -- and players won't have to worry about it happening again for a long time. The developers also stressed that Overwatch 2 would feel more like a sequel than an update when it launches, thanks to the new content and rework into 5v5 matches. Spector explains that many systems fell in place simultaneously, like cross-play, cross-progression, and the seasonal model, so it made sense to lower the barriers to entry and launch free-to-play this year.
"We are dedicated to putting out content frequently and consistently in perpetuity."

Read more