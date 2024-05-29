 Skip to main content
PlayStation State of Play returns this week, will feature 14 PS5 games

PlayStation
PlayStation will kick off the summer of digital video game reveal streams this week with a State of Play broadcast. The stream will take place at 3 p.m. PT on Thursday, May 30.

State of Play is one of Sony’s primary livestream presentation formats. It tends to be slightly shorter than the company’s flagship stream, the PlayStation Showcase. This State of Play is a significant one, though, as Sony’s slate of first-party games for 2024 is entirely unknown at this stage. This stream should shed some light on what’s coming later this year.

Sony has teased what players can expect from the stream. For one, it’ll run for over 30 minutes. In that time, Sony will show off 14 PS5 games. Some of those will be PlayStation VR2 titles. Sony confirms that the show will feature a few PlayStation Studios titles too, so this won’t be a third-party partner stream exclusively.

The inclusion of PSVR2 is especially significant here. Sony’s latest VR headset has largely been abandoned since launch, with no first-party support outside of launch game Horizon: Call of the Mountain. It’s unclear if any of the PlayStation Studios titles featured here will be PSVR2 games, but the platform could use a jolt — especially as Sony seems to be gearing up to make the headset compatible with PC soon.

What should you expect from the showcase? Lots of rumors are floating around currently, from a new Astro game to God of War Ragnarok‘s PC port. Partners like Capcom and Square Enix tend to pop up on PlayStation streams too, so there’s always a chance we could see a big franchise like Resident Evil here.

