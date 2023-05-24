Everything announced at the May 2023 PlayStation Showcase

The flurry of summer gaming showcases is finally upon us, and Sony is the one kicking things up. After a 20-month wait and several smaller presentations, we’re finally getting another PlayStation Showcase where we’ll see what’s next for first-party, third-party, and indie games on the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation VR2.

Outside of that, Sony has been quite elusive about confirming what will be shown over the course of this hourlong live stream. Still, we hope to see new looks at upcoming 2023 PS5 exclusives like Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and learn about some of the killer apps that are on the way for PSVR2.

Regardless, this is shaping up to be the most important PlayStation event since the 2021 presentation that revealed titles like Marvel’s Wolverine and the Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic remake. As this is going to be a densely packed show, it may be tough to keep track of everything announced. That is why we’re going to be updating this article throughout the May 2023 PlayStation Showcase with every announcement made.

Haven Studios unveiled Fairgame$

Haven Studios, a PlayStation-owned developer founded by Ubisoft, EA, and Stadia alumnus Jade Raymond, unveiled its first game to kick off the showcase. It’s called Fairgame$, and it’s a PvPvE heist game where players compete to steal from the rich. It does not have a release window, but Haven Studios detailed its vision for the title on PlayStation Blog and confirmed Fairgame$ is coming to both PS5 and PC.

Square Enix announces multiplayer game Foamstars

Square Enix showed up during the PlayStation Showcase to reveal a new multiplayer game called Foamstars which looks like a Splatoon-inspired third-person shooter where players try to spread foam around an arena while fighting each other. The foam laid down also impacts how players can move around the map during these 4v4 matches. Foamstars is coming to PS4 and PS5.

Konami announces Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater remake and classic MGS collection

During the PlayStation Showcase, Konami revealed its plan to revive the Metal Gear series with a remake of Metal Gear Solid 3, which is considered by many to be the best entry in the series. Its reveal trailer is a bit of a misdirect, as it focuses on a lot of animals attacking each other before revealing Snake. Obviously, it does not appear that Hideo Kojima is involved in the project. The Snake Eater remake does not have a release date, but a collection including the first three Metal Gear Solid games is launching this autumn.

Everything else

Helldivers 2 was revealed, and it will release for PS5 and PC later this year.

Immortals of Aveum got a new trailer.

Ghostrunner 2 got a 2023 release window.

Phantom Blade got a lengthy reveal trailer that also showcased a lot of gameplay.

Sword of the Sea was announced for PS5.

The Talos Principle II was announced and launches later this year.

The developers of Gris announced Neva, which will release in 2024.

Cat Quest: Pirates of the Purribean was unveiled ahead of its 2024 release.

The Plucky Squire got a new trailer.

Teardown is coming to PS5.

