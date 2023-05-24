New Alan Wake 2 trailer revealed along with October release date

During the May 2023 PlayStation showcase, Remedy Entertainment revealed that Alan Wake 2 will finally launch on October 17 for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.

Remedy showed off a new trailer for the game, which begins with the murder of FBI special agent Robert Nightingale. It’s revealed that Nightingale was tracking down “some sort of writer” and it appears that his killer was playing psychological games with the investigator before the murder. The killer also leaves a note that directly addresses the two agents that are tasked with investigating the murder.

Here, Alan Wake narrates: “We were all trapped in a horror story. The horror story wanted us dead.”

The trailer then shifts to a quick snapshot of gameplay, and it shows that the game is in third-person, similar to the recent Resident Evil 4 remake.

Alan Wake 2 was first announced at the Game Awards 2021. It is being published by Epic Games so it will be an Epic Games Store exclusive on PC and probably won’t come to Steam.

Remedy Entertainment’s Sam Lake also confirmed on Twitter that the original voice and live-action actors, Matthew Porreta and Illkka Villi, respectively, would reprise their roles in Alan Wake 2.

Those who want more Alan Wake content before the sequel drops in October can check out the Control DLC titled AWE, which features characters and lore from the series.

The first Alan Wake game on Xbox 360 is also playable on Xbox via backward compatibility, and Alan Wake Remastered is available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

