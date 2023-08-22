 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Features

Everything announced at Gamescom Opening Night Live 2023

Tomas Franzese
By
Geoff Keighley presents at Gamescom Opening Night Live.
Geoff Keighley
Summer Gaming Marathon Feature Image
This story is part of the Digital Trends Summer Gaming Marathon series

Gamescom, one of the largest video game expos in the world, is about to begin. To kick things off, Geoff Keighley is once again holding a Gamescom Opening Night Live showcase to give us an update on what’s in store from the gaming industry, with a slight focus on already announced titles and games by European studios. Keighley and influencer Jasmin Gnu will host the main Gamescom Opening Night Live presentation, and there is a pre-show hosted by Kyle Bosman as well.

We already know a lot about what we can expect from Gamescom Opening Night Live this year too. We’ll get new looks at upcoming games like Mortal Kombat 1, Assassin’s Creed Mirage, Alan Wake 2, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III, and Tekken 8. In addition, Zack Snyder is involved and will debut the first trailer for Rebel Moon during the show too. It will be a lot to keep track of, so stay tuned to this live recap of everything announced at Gamescom Opening Night Live 2023 and its pre-show.

gamescom Opening Night Live 2023: Tuesday, August 22 (OFFICIAL LIVESTREAM)

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Tomas Franzese
Tomas Franzese
Gaming Staff Writer
Tomas Franzese is a Staff Writer at Digital Trends, where he reports on and reviews the latest releases and exciting…
This deal saves you $50 on the Xbox Series S, but it ends soon
Xbox Series S placed on a white table with the controller just in front of it

If you've been resisting Xbox Series X and S deals for a while now, but feel ready to succumb, you'll appreciate the deal at Best Buy today. Buy an Xbox Series S and you pay $250, saving $50 off the regular price of $300. Even better, it's the Gilded Hunter bundle so you get in-game content for Fall Guys, Rocket League, and Fortnite. Keen to learn more about the Xbox Series S? Let's take a look before the deal ends very soon.

Why you should buy the Microsoft Xbox Series S
In an ideal world, it'd make sense to buy the Xbox Series X over the Xbox Series S given its extra power, but it's more complicated than that. For instance, if you already have a PlayStation 5 or gaming PC, or you simply just want to dabble in Xbox gaming, the Xbox Series S is a great inexpensive option.

Read more
We played 4 upcoming Konami games, including Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection
Solid Snake and Raiden hold weapons in Metal Gear Solid 2.

Once upon a time, Konami was one of the most dominant third-party video game publishers out there. The company had a long era of dominance, with franchises like Castlevania and Metal Gear Solid making it a household name. That would change a bit in the mid-2010s, as the publisher went through a major restructure that saw the company parting ways with one of its highest-profile studios, Kojima Productions. Despite that, Konami has remained plenty busy -- especially as of late.

Last week, Digital Trends got to see that first-hand when we attended a Konami press event highlighting four of its upcoming games. That list included high-profile games like Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 and Super Bomberman R 2, as well as smaller publishing projects like Super Crazy Rhythm Castle and CYGNI: All Guns Blazing. We went hands-on with each game in the varied line-up, giving us a better sense of how Konami's video game efforts are evolving.
Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1

Read more
Longtime Mario voice actor Charles Martinet is stepping away from the role
Mario with a shocked expression.

Nintendo announced that Charles Martinet will be stepping away from being the voice actor for Mario, a role he has been the primary steward of for over three decades.

Charles Martinet first took the role of Mario in the early 1990s, where he'd voice the character as part of interactive exhibits at trade shows. Nintendo loved his performance, so the now 67 year-old-actor went on to voice the character in games like Mario Teaches Typing, Mario's Game Gallery, and most famously, Super Mario 64. After that, Martinet's lighthearted performance became inseparable from the character, and he went on to voice Mario -- as well as many other characters in the Super Mario Bros. universe, like Luigi, Wario, and Waluigi -- in over 120 games.

Read more