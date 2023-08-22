Gamescom, one of the largest video game expos in the world, is about to begin. To kick things off, Geoff Keighley is once again holding a Gamescom Opening Night Live showcase to give us an update on what’s in store from the gaming industry, with a slight focus on already announced titles and games by European studios. Keighley and influencer Jasmin Gnu will host the main Gamescom Opening Night Live presentation, and there is a pre-show hosted by Kyle Bosman as well.

We already know a lot about what we can expect from Gamescom Opening Night Live this year too. We’ll get new looks at upcoming games like Mortal Kombat 1, Assassin’s Creed Mirage, Alan Wake 2, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III, and Tekken 8. In addition, Zack Snyder is involved and will debut the first trailer for Rebel Moon during the show too. It will be a lot to keep track of, so stay tuned to this live recap of everything announced at Gamescom Opening Night Live 2023 and its pre-show.

gamescom Opening Night Live 2023: Tuesday, August 22 (OFFICIAL LIVESTREAM)

Editors' Recommendations