Sonic Superstars, Sega’s latest 2D Sonic platforming adventure, now has a release date. Gamescom Opening Night Live featured a new trailer that confirmed Sonic Superstars will launch on October 17 — just days before Super Mario Wonder launches. Additionally, Sega revealed that Sonic Frontiers will receive another free update on September 28.

Sega previously announced Sonic Superstars at Summer Game Fest in 2023. It dropped the first trailer, which showcased the new art style side-by-side with the older games, and examples of how the co-op gameplay will work. At the time, all the trailer specified was a release date in Fall 2023. Considering it’s already mid-August, that release date was overdue for a reveal.

Sonic Superstars‘ latest trailer elaborated that it would also have a battle mode in addition to the already-revealed co-op gameplay. Sure, you can traverse colorful sceneries as a rocket or jellyfish, but you can also compete against friends in split-screen PvP challenges. On the other hand, co-op gameplay allows up to four players to play together as popular Sonic characters throughout the stages. Companions include Tails, Knuckles, and Amy Rose.

Note for Sonic fans: You can still snag an Amy Rose skin if you sign up for the Sonic Superstars newsletter. Sega’s offer stands until January 31, 2024, and it’s completely free. “Don modern Amy’s outfit on classic Amy from Sonic Superstars,” it says.

As for Sonic Frontiers, the free Final Horizon update will add new story content and challenges to the game. Tails, Amy, and Knuckles will be playable characters in the DLC. The update will be available on September 28.

Sonic Superstars will launch on October 17 for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch. You can visit the official Sonic Superstars website to preorder the game now.

