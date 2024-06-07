Sonic X Shadow Generations races to consoles this October

Sonic X Shadow Generations made a brief appearance at Summer Game Fest 2024 and it got a launch date of October 25. The rerelease will launch on PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC and cost $50

Revealed at the January 2024 State of Play, Sonic X Shadow Generations is a remake of the 2011 title that adds Shadow as a new playable character alongside the modern and retro versions of Sonic. Shadow will feature his own unique levels and gameplay. All the original Sonic stages returning, though there was no indication that any new Sonic stages would be added to this version of the game.

Sonic X Shadow Generations - Summer Game Fest Trailer | PS5 & PS4 Games

The trailer, revealed during this year’s Summer Game Fest stream, showed off a mix of both Sonic and Shadow stages in action. While classic Sonic will still play in 2D, Shadow’s stages are all 3D and play in the same style as the Adventure games. The trailer lists the game as having “two epic adventures” suggesting that Shadow’s content will be separated from the base game.

It will have a physical edition on all platforms that includes a replica of Robotnik’s journal and a Sonic Adventure legacy skin for Sonic. There will also be a Digital Deluxe Edition that includes three days of early access, extra skill points, a music pack, digital artbook, and original soundtrack, plus an additional level and skin for Shadow releasing later this year.

You can wish-list Sonic X Shadow Generations for PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC now before it launches for $50.

