Two Point Museum will let players create a Sonic-themed museum next March

The Sonic themed items coming to Two Point Museum.
Sega

Sega revealed that Two Point Museum will launch on March 4, 2025, but what’s even more fascinating is its preorder bonus. Those who preorder the game early will gain access to lots of items based on the Sonic the Hedgehog series that they can decorate their museum with.

Two Point Museum was revealed last month ahead of Gamescom 2024. It builds upon the formula Two Point Hospital and Two Point Campus established as a comedic management sim where players have to run and curate several fictional museums. I went hands-on with the game and enjoyed what I played, as Two Point Museum already gave me a lot of tools to build out and customize my museum to my liking. Now, I’ll be able to do that with items based on Sonic and Shadow.

The Sonic-themed Two Point Museum Pre-Order Pack adds Sonic, Shadow, and Tails staff outfits, gift shop outfits and plushies based on those three characters, and Sonic-themed museum wallpaper, flooring, and statues. It’s definitely one of the better preorder bonuses that I’ve seen for a game in a while. It will also springboard nicely off the release of Sonic X Shadow Generations, which comes out this October.

There will be even more bonuses for those who preorder Two Point Museum Explorer Edition. In terms of game content, Explorer Edition players will get an exclusive map location and challenge museum to play around with, as well as some unique explorer-themed items, and a Rare exhibit and 5,000 Kudosh currency when they start the game.

Two Point Museum will launch for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S on March 4, 2025.

