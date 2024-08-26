Nintendo Direct August 2024: How to watch and what to expect

It seems like only yesterday when we last got a Nintendo Direct. OK, it was in June, but it was packed with announcements like a new Zelda game and confirmation that Metroid Prime 4: Beyond is not only happening, but is set for next year. Apparently there’s more to show as Nintendo is holding yet another Nintendo Direct, coupled with an Indie World Showcase, on Tuesday, August 27.

The last Direct filled out the rest of Nintendo’s 2024 release schedule, so what else could it have in store from its partners? Will we finally get news about Hollow Knight: Silksong? Here’s what you need to know to tune in.

Recommended Videos

When is the August 2024 Nintendo Direct?

The Indie World Showcase/Nintendo Partner Showcase double feature will begin at 7 a.m. PT on August 27 and last “roughly 40 minutes in total.”

Join us tomorrow, August 27 at 7am PT, for an #IndieWorld Showcase followed by a #NintendoDirect Partner Showcase! The livestream, featuring both presentations back-to-back, will be roughly 40 minutes in total. Watch here: https://t.co/SyxftK1vRR pic.twitter.com/tIs15ggQaM — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) August 26, 2024

How to watch the August 2024 Nintendo Direct

Indie World Showcase + Nintendo Direct: Partner Showcase 8.27.2024

As per usual, you’ll be able to watch all the announcements over on Nintendo’s YouTube channel, which we’ve embedded above.

What to expect from the August 2024 Nintendo Direct

It’s always best to keep low expectations around a game showcase, and that’s definitely the case here. The first thing you need to know is that this is actually two presentations. First up is an Indie World Showcase, which puts the spotlight on indies coming to the platform. After that is the Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase, so expect third-party announcements. So, no, we won’t be getting any more news on a Metroid Prime 4 release date, but we might get an update on when the cozy Lord of the Rings game Tales of the Shire or Lego Horizon Adventures are coming to the platform.

The most important thing to note going into this Direct is that Nintendo confirmed there won’t be any news about the Switch successor. The games featured in these two showcases will likely fill out Nintendo’s calendar for the rest of the year and into early 2025 without talking about Switch 2 launch titles.

It’s worth noting that Nintendo usually holds a Direct in September, so this one is coming in a bit early. We could speculate wildly about what this could mean, but it’s possible Nintendo pushed it a bit to make room for a Switch successor announcement sometime this fall.