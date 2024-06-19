Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom: release date, trailers, gameplay, and more

Every new Zelda game feels like an event, and yet Nintendo managed to keep a new mainline entry hidden almost all the way up until release. The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom is not on the size and scale as the 3D entries like Breath of the Wild or Tears of the Kingdom — it’s actually the long-awaited continuation of Zelda’s 2D titles. The last game we got in this style was 2019’s Link’s Awakening, which was a remake of the 1993 Game Boy title.

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom caught the attention of everyone at the June Nintendo Direct where it was announced for many reasons, chief among them being Zelda taking on the starring role instead of Link. The perspective and style might look familiar, but there’s a lot to learn about Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom before you jump back into Hyrule.

Release date

Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom will be released on September 26, 2024.

Platforms

It almost goes without saying, but Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom is a Nintendo Switch exclusive. It’s possible that it may be playable on the eventual Switch 2, but for now, it’s arrival on the Switch is all that is confirmed.

Trailers

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom – Announcement Trailer – Nintendo Switch

The announcement trailer for Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom begins with what looks like the end of a traditional Zelda game. Link has reached the end of a dungeon where Ganon has Zelda held captive in a crystal. After a battle, Link manages to free Zeld,a but falls into a mysterious pink rift. After Zelda escapes, we realize that she will be the protagonist of this title.

Zelda isn’t alone on her journey, however. A new fairy named Tri will accompany her throughout Hyrule to find a way to stop the spread of these rifts that are sucking in people and places.

Gameplay

Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom will play from the usual isometric perspective, but Zelda isn’t Link and doesn’t wield a sword. Instead, as the title suggests, she uses her smarts (and magic) to fight, solve puzzles, and navigate the world.

Your main tool will be the Tri Rod. This staff lets you make echoes of almost any object or enemy in the game and spawn them wherever you want. It will help players traverse the world by placing tables to climb up cliffs, navigate dungeons by using objects to block wind currents, and in combat by summoning friendly enemies to fight for you.

We don’t know if there are any other powers or weapons you will get, but this echo system appears deep and varied enough that it might be the sole focus of the game.

Preorder

Even though Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom is only a few months away, preorders are not available quite yet. However, we do know that there will also be a special Hyrule Edition of the Nintendo Switch Lite made for this game that will be available on September 26 as well. As soon as details are available, we will update this article

