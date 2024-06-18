Nintendo revealed a brand new Zelda title called The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom during the June Nintendo Direct. This is the latest 2D entry in the series following the remake of Link’s Awakening in 2019 and it will be released on September 26 exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.

Instead of another remake of a classic Zelda title, which developer Grezzo is most known for, Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom was revealed as an entirely new entry in the series. Using the same art style as Link’s Awakening, Echoes of Wisdom will finally allow players to go on an adventure playing as Zelda rather than Link.

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom – Announcement Trailer – Nintendo Switch

When Link is swept away into a void after freeing Zelda from Ganon, Zelda escapes and must go on her own adventure across Hyrule to save the kingdom from the mysterious voids. Instead of fighting in the traditional 2D Zelda style, Zelda will wield a Trirod that has the ability to create echoes of objects, which act as copies. This is used to navigate environments, such as creating tables to climb up cliffs, and in combat by summoning echoes of enemies to fight on your behalf.

Almost anything can be created as an echo and used together to create unique solutions to puzzles. The goal was to create a game where every player can approach each situation differently and come up with their own solutions, somewhat like how The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom encouraged creativity with its building mechanics.

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom will be available on September 26 for Nintendo Switch.

