 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom gives Zelda her starring role

By
Zelda running from a purple void
Nintendo
Summer Gaming Marathon Feature Image
This story is part of our Summer Gaming Marathon series.

Nintendo revealed a brand new Zelda title called The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom during the June Nintendo Direct. This is the latest 2D entry in the series following the remake of Link’s Awakening in 2019 and it will be released on September 26 exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.

Instead of another remake of a classic Zelda title, which developer Grezzo is most known for, Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom was revealed as an entirely new entry in the series. Using the same art style as Link’s Awakening, Echoes of Wisdom will finally allow players to go on an adventure playing as Zelda rather than Link.

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom – Announcement Trailer – Nintendo Switch

When Link is swept away into a void after freeing Zelda from Ganon, Zelda escapes and must go on her own adventure across Hyrule to save the kingdom from the mysterious voids. Instead of fighting in the traditional 2D Zelda style, Zelda will wield a Trirod that has the ability to create echoes of objects, which act as copies. This is used to navigate environments, such as creating tables to climb up cliffs, and in combat by summoning echoes of enemies to fight on your behalf.

Recommended Videos

Almost anything can be created as an echo and used together to create unique solutions to puzzles. The goal was to create a game where every player can approach each situation differently and come up with their own solutions, somewhat like how The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom encouraged creativity with its building mechanics.

Related

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom will be available on September 26 for Nintendo Switch.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox loves writing, games, and complaining about not having time to write and play games. He knows the names of more…
4 new games just surprise released during a packed Wholesome Direct stream
Frogs sit in a refuge in Kamaeru: A Frog Refuge.

A Wholesome Direct stream took place today, showcasing over 70 upcoming cozy games. Four new games got a surprise launch as part of the show, with many more getting Steam demos today.

Wholesome Direct is n video game live broadcast that focuses on "cozy" games. That's a broad term that tends to include farming sims, puzzle games, and more. This summer's show was loaded with new game announcements and updates on previously revealed titles, like Dungeons of Hinterberg.

Read more
Every summer 2024 gaming showcase: full schedule of live streams
Living room with Microsoft Xbox Series X (L) and Sony PlayStation 5 home video game consoles alongside a television and soundbar.

This summer, we're living in a brave new world. E3 is officially dead -- for real this time. That means there's a vacuum to be filled as publishers still look to showcase their games during high-profile events. There's both good news and bad news for anyone who looks forward to E3 season. The good news? Summer Game Fest is filling that gap, alongside several streams that'll orbit around it. The bad news? Keeping track of it all is a huge pain.

Over the next few months, we'll see scattered shows from Sony, Xbox, Nintendo, Ubisoft, and more game companies. To help make your life a little easier, we're rounding them up in one place. We'll keep this article updated throughout the summer, so check back in from now until September so you don't miss a single show.
State of Play: May 30

Read more
Xbox Games Showcase 2024 + Black Ops 6 Direct: How to watch and what to expect
Indiana jones buried in the sand.

Xbox has had a rough year. From the divisive reactions to its multiplatform plans to layoffs and the shuttering of lauded studios like Tango Gameworks, there hasn't been much of a reason to be excited for Xbox recently. Microsoft is hoping to change that on Sunday as it will hold its annual Xbox Games Showcase to give us a glimpse at titles coming from its first-party studios and third-party partners over the course of the next year or two.

It's even holding a Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Direct right after. If you're an Xbox fan, this is obviously an event that you need to tune into. To help with that, we've rounded up everything you need to know about where and when to watch 2024's Xbox Games Showcase and Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Direct, as well as what your expectations for the presentation should be.
When is the 2024 Xbox Games Showcase and Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Direct
The 2024 Xbox Games Showcase will begin at 10 a.m. PT on Sunday, June 9. The Black Ops 6 Direct will begin immediately after that multigame showcase concludes. Although Microsoft has not committed to an exact start time for that Direct, the Xbox Games Showcase has historically lasted anywhere from an hour to an hour and a half.
Where to watch the 2024 Xbox Games Showcase and Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Direct
Xbox Games Showcase 2024 + Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Direct (Sunday Live at 10a PT/1p ET)

Read more