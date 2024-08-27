 Skip to main content
Spongebob’s Patrick Star is getting his own video game this fall

By
Summer Gaming Marathon Feature Image
This story is part of our Summer Gaming Marathon series.

Patrick isn’t playing second fiddle to SpongeBob in the latest game set in Bikini Bottom. Spongebob Squarepants: The Patrick Star Game was revealed during the August Nintendo Direct as a full game starring the pink starfish. It will arrive on October 4.

Patrick has appeared, and is often playable, in most SpongeBob games, including last year’s The Cosmic Shake. However, this will be the first time he gets an adventure all his own. Instead of a collect-a-thon or platformer as SpongeBob games tend to be, The Patrick Star Game is a physics sandbox similar to Goat Simulator. The entire original voice cast will return to reprise their characters.

The reveal trailer shows Patrick exploring and causing mayhem in an open-world version of Bikini Bottom. He’s able to crash through walls in a rolling ball, drive boats, skydive with an umbrella, and mess around with various items like exploding pies and paint tubes to literally paint the town red.

While Patrick is the star, other familiar faces from the show will be present. Gary made an appearance, as well as the yellow sponge himself as a quest giver. Sandy, Squidward, Mrs. Puff, Mr. Krabs, Plankton, and other characters and Easter eggs will appear.

It isn’t clear if this game has any storyline to it, but it appears to be more focused on allowing players to perform various objectives or challenges in the open world using the physics systems to earn jars of mayonnaise to unlock new outfits. Or, you are also free to simply go around blowing off steam and seeing what trouble or secrets you can find.

SpongeBob Squarepants: The Patrick Star Game launches on October 4 on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox loves writing, games, and complaining about not having time to write and play games. He knows the names of more…
