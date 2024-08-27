 Skip to main content
Everything announced at the August 2024 Nintendo Direct and Indie World

Key art for the Nintendo Direct Indie World and Partner Showcase in August 2024.
Nintendo

In the wake of Gamescom and ahead of a busy autumn for the video game industry, Nintendo is doing something unique for its next showcase. It’s essentially a combination of the Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase and Indie World formats. First, an Indie World showcase will give us a look at some of the games from independent developers heading to Nintendo Switch soon. Then, the Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase will highlight some upcoming titles from bigger third-party developers.

It’s unlikely that games such as The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom or Mario Party Superstars will show up here. Regardless, those who want to stay in the loop about what’s coming to Nintendo Switch should tune in. If you can’t watch this early morning presentation or want a quick rundown of what’s being announced, I’m doing a live recap of these Nintendo showcases.

Indie World Showcase + Nintendo Direct: Partner Showcase 8.27.2024

Balatro is crossing over several different games

Balatro: Friends of Jimbo – Reveal Trailer – Nintendo Switch

To kick off the Indie World, we learned about several different collaborations that hit poker roguelike Balatro will be getting in a new update. This includes crossovers with The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Vampire Survivors, Dave the Diver, and Among Us that add some new themed card art. These collaborations are all coming as part of Friends of Jimbo, a free update that hits Balatro today.

PowerWash Simulator is getting Shrek DLC

PowerWash Simulator Shrek Special Pack – Reveal Trailer – Nintendo Switch

PowerWash Simulator has already crossed over with franchises like Tomb Raider and SpongeBob SquarePants, but its next DLC might be its weirdest yet. That’s because the next DLC pack will add levels from based on DreamWorks’ Shrek franchise to the game. So far, Shrek’s Swamp and the Dragon’s Liar are confirmed levels for players to clean, but the Shrek Special Pack will include three additional levels too. PowerWash Simulator – Shrek Special Pack will be released sometime this fall.

Tetris Forever is Digital Eclipse’s next collection

Digital Eclipse, the company know for excellent game collections like Atari 50 and Llamasoft: The Jeff Minter Story, revealed Tetris Forever to kick off the Partner Showcase. A celebration of the series’ 40th anniversary, Tetris Forever will collect several different versions and spin-offs of the iconic puzzle game. That includes its 1989 Famicom version, Tetris 2 + BomBliss, Tetris Battle Gaiden, Hatris, Super Bombliss, Super Bombliss DX, Super Tetris 2 – BomBliss, and Super Tetris 3. It will also have an interactive museum element and a new game called Tetris Time Warp, which swaps between different versions of Tetris as you play. Tetris Forever will be released later this year.

Patrick Star is getting his own game

SpongeBob SquarePants™: The Patrick Star Game | Announce Trailer | UK | PEGI

A new SpongeBob SquarePants licensed game was revealed during this Partner Showcase, but this one focuses on Patrick Star. Aptly titled SpongeBob SquarePants: The Patrick Star Game, it’s described as a “physics-based sandbox adventure” where players explore and destroy stuff around Bikini Bottom. Published by Outright Games, we won’t have to wait long for this one. SpongeBob SquarePants: The Patrick Star Game launches on October 4.

A lot of classic Capcom fighting games are making a comeback

Capcom Fighting Collection 2 – Announcement Trailer – Nintendo Switch

It’s a good time to be a fan of classic Capcom fighting games. The company showed up big at this Partner Showcase, revealing Capcom Fighting Collection 2. This collection of games will feature Capcom vs. SNK: Millenium Fight 2000 Pro, Capcom vs. SNK 2, Project Justice, Capcom Fighting Evolution, Street Fighter Alpha 3, Plasma Sword, Power Stone, and Power Stone 2. Fans have wanted re-releases of many of those for years, so it’s great that they will finally get one in 2025. Plus, we learned that the Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics will finally be released on November 22.

Everything else at Indie World

  • Gris follow-up Neva got an October 15 release date.
  • Moth Kubit was revealed and launches in Spring 2025.
  • Coffee Talk Tokyo was revealed and will come out in 2025.
  • Throes of the Watchmaker DLC for Sea of Stars was revealed and comes out next spring.
  • PowerWash Simulator – Shrek Special Pack was revealed.
  • Annapurna Interactive revealed that it is publishing a new game called Morsels. It launches in February 2025.
  • Date Everything! comes to Nintendo Switch on October 24.
  • A Peggle spiritual successor called Peglin launches on Nintendo Switch as a timed console exclusive today.
  • Wobbly Life is coming to Nintendo Switch this December
  • Pico Park 2 launches today.
  • A sizzle reel highlighted Shovel Knight: Shovel of Hope DX, Europa, Cuisineer, On Your Tail, Metal Slug Tactics, and The Plucky Squire.
  • Pizza Tower is coming to Nintendo Switch today.

Everything else at the Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase

  • The NES version of Tetris is coming to Nintendo Switch Online this winter and will get a themed Maximus Cup event in Tetris 99.
  • Star Overdrive was announced and comes out as a Nintendo Switch exclusive in 2025.
  • Goat Simulator 3 comes to Nintendo Switch today.
  • A sizzle reel showed off The Legend of Heroes: Trails in the Sky the 1st (launching 2025), Season 3 of Star Wars Hunters (starting September 26), S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Legends of the Zone Trilogy (launching November 2024), Worms Armageddon: Anniversary Edition (launching September 26), and a September event for Disney Dreamlight Valley.
  • Fitness Boxing 3: Your Personal Trainer was revealed and launches on December 5.
  • Atelier Yumia: The Alchemist of Memories and the Envisioned Land was announced and launches in early 2025.
  • Suikoden 1 & 2 HD Remaster: Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars launches on March 6, 2025.
  • We got a new look at Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake, revealing things like the Monster Wrangler Vocation.
  • Castlevania Dominus Collection brings the Nintendo DS Castlevania games to the Nintendo Switch system later today.
  • Sid Meier’s Civilization VII was confirmed for Nintendo Switch.

